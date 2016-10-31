Blackpool: From the courts 31-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Garry Haigh, 53, and Kelly Dawson, drugs offences

A couple accused of intending to traffick class A drugs valued at more than £10,000 have made their first appearance at court.

Garry Haigh, and Kelly Dawson, both of Horncliffe Road, South Shore, are charged with possessing heroin and cocaine at Blackpool with intent to supply the drugs.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, asked for the case to be heard at crown court. Defence lawyer, Suzanne Mugford, said her clients had indicated they would plead not guilty to the offences. The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 23 by Blackpool magistrates.

Daniel O’Rourke, 28, cannabis production

A man caused £6,000 of damage to a house when a tent in which he was illegally growing cannabis caught fire.

The electricity being used to assist the growth of eight cannabis plants was also illegally being taken from the mains by Daniel O’Rourke who had by-passed the meter of the house he was then renting on Cliff Place, Bispham.

O’Rourke, 28, now living at Argyll Road, Bispham admitted growing the drug and abstracting an unknown amount of power.

The owner of the house submitted a victim’s impact statement to Blackpool Magistrates Court in which he said it cost him £6,000 to repaire the damage caused by the fire whidh started in the tent which had been put up in a bedroom.

His statement said what had happened had given him anxiety and stress and the 60-year-old said O’Rourke had been arrogant and aggressive towards him after the fire.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said the defendant had admitted what he had done during a police interview.

Police had been called to the property by fire officers who discovered the plants and the illicit wiring of the electricity meter.

O’Rourke admitted to police that he knew the wiring he had been used had been sparking in the days before fire broke out.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “No doubt he would not win a prize for being tenant of the year but he has not been charged with anything to do with damage to the property.”

O’Rourke was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year. He must pay £85 costs and £115 victim’s surcharge.

Oliver Major, 23, drunk and disoderly

A man who had been drinking was involved in disturbances at venues around Kirkham.

Oliver Major, 23, of Marsden Street, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were told Major was first involved in an altercation at The Stables Bar on October 8.

Friends told police they would take him home.

At 1am police were told Major had been threatening to fight people at Antonio’s takeaway. They saw Major on Poulton Street.

He was being followed by a group of males who said Major had been offering to fight them.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Major had previously been beaten up by a group and was bruised and bloody. When he went into the takeaway the same group who had attacked him was there and he admitted he did shout at them. No-one else was arrested and Major spent a night in police custody.

Gary Bell, 30, assault

A man told his mother he was going to kill her and gripped her round the throat a court was told.

Gary Bell then punched his mum several times in the face and pushed her down on the sofa when she tried to get up.

Bell, 30, of Stirling Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said Bell had been drinking and at 10.30pm argued with his mother over tidying the house on October 7.

He said he would kill her, pushed her onto the sofa and gripped her by the throat before punching her several times in the face. Bell had three previous convictions for assault.

Bell’s mother later withdrew her complaint to the police about the incident which had been reported by another person.

Stephen Duffy, defending, told magistrates his client said he did not try to strangle his mother and he hit her with the back of his hand in the face just once.

He needed help to tackle his anger management and drink issues.

David Martin, 27, indecent images

A man accused of making and distributing pornographic pictures of children has made his first appearance at court.

David Martin, 27, of Park Road, pleaded not guilty to three charges of making, one charge of distributing and one charge of possessing indecent photographs of children.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between August last year and March this year at Blackpool.

Martin was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 23 by Blackpool magistrates.

Tracey Drinkwater, 43, drunk and disorderly

A drunken woman banged on the doors of flat tenants at Bispham offering to fight them.

Tracey Drinkwater, 43, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. She was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Matthew Roddy, 26, drugs offences

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of intending to traffick class A drugs.

Matthew Roddy, 26, of St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the drugs.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Roddy was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 23 by Blackpool magistrates.

Gareth Winstanley, 29, driving over the limit

A learner driver was over the limit when he was stopped after police saw him swerve on the M55 at Blackpool.

Gareth Winstanley, 29, of Leigh Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance or a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.