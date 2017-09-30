Blackpool: From the courts 30-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lynne Marais, 38, theft

A woman who was chased along a street after she stole a handbag has been jailed.

Lynne Marais, 38, formerly of Lord Street, Blackpool, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was sentenced to seven weeks jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a member of the public reported to police a woman was being chased along Queen Street by a man on August 26 around 1.15am.

Officers went to the scene and Marais was pointed out as the culprit who had just stolen a handbag a woman had put on the floor of a nearby takeaway.

The handbag then dropped out of Marais’ coat onto the floor in front of officers. When interviewed she said she had drunk one-and-a-half litres of cider.

At the time of the offence Marais was on a suspended prison sentence order imposed for an offence of theft.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Marais had seen the bag on the floor and given into temptation.

Marais had problems with alcohol which she had tried to deal with herself but to no avail.

Darren Jones, 48, assault

A man hit his estranged wife during a row after she returned home.

Darren Jones, 48, of Grosvenor Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined £70 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Jones was also put on a two year restraining order which bans him from communicating with his wife except through a third party, solicitors’ or the family court regarding child care.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Jones bombarded his wife with questions after she returned home from the pub at 7pm on August 22.

He insulted her in front of their young son, followed them to the kitchen and hit his wife in the face.

Jones kept asking if she was seeing anyone else and then flung lager over the couch.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client had no previous convictions. The couple had suffered a difficult year and in March, Jones’ wife left him taking their son.

Jones then went to a family court and the judge agreed the boy could live with him.

In July, she asked to return home and continue their relationship and he agreed.

Peter Wood, 38, breach of order and obstructing police

A man who breached a post prison sentence supervision order for the third time was given a chance to stay out of jail.

Peter Wood, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the order and obstructing police.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Stephen Smith, told him: “It’s a vicious circle. In some ways the system is at fault but so are you. We are not going to send you to prison. We are going to put our trust in you.”

Angela Brooks, prosecuting for the probation service, said Wood was on post sentence supervision but in September 12 he failed to keep an appointment with his probation officer and did not keep in contact with the officer.

Wood had breached the order on two previous occasions.

Prosecutor,Martine Connah, said police were called to The Promenade on September 25 where Wood said he had been assaulted.

Wood gave an officer a false name he used as an alias. Checks were made and police realised Wood had deceived them and there was a warrant without bail for his arrest for breaching the post sentence supervision order,

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s problem when being released from prison was getting accommodation.

Wood’s address had to be approved by the probation service. Since being released from jail he had put forward six addresses all of which had been turned down by the probation service.

Jamie Farrell, 28, failure to comply with a community order

A man breached a court order after his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Jamie Farrell missed appointments to do payback work because he was helping to care for his mum and taking her to hospital appointments.

Farrell, 28, of Abbotts Walk, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to serve an extra 10 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting, said Farrell had been sentenced to do 120 hours payback work for offences of violence.

He missed work duties in July 15 and September 2. He still had 70 hours of work to do. Farrell said his mother had been diagnosed with cancer and he had been taking her to hospital for chemotherapy.