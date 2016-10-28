Blackpool: From the courts 28-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 27.

Hugh Stillie, 56, theft

A man’s life of crime started when he was 12-years-old and had spanned more than 30 years, magistrates were told.

The majority of Hugh Stillie’s offending as an adult had been to fund an addiction to heroin,defence lawyer, Hugh Pond, said.

Stillie, 56, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said CCTV captured Stillie stealing four boxes of Ariel Liquitabs from Wilkinsons, Dickson Road, on June 13.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client had a lengthy list of convictions which started when he was 12. Stillie had become addicted to heroin at the age of 24. He was now on a daily prescription for the heroin substitute methadone.

Stillie was ordered to pay £20 compensation by Blackpool magistrates who imposed no other penalty.

Jordan Howarth, 27, possession of cocaine, drunk and disorderly, breach of a conditional discharge

A drunken customer threw flowers at a pub after being ejected from there on three occasions.

Jordan Howarth, who estimated he had drunk £100 of alcohol that night, was then found with drugs.

Howarth, 27, of Thursby Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge for cannabis possession.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said police were called to the Duke of York pub, Dickson Road, on August 27 in the early hours, where Howarth had been throwing flowers from planters outside after being thrown out three times. A small amount of cocaine was found on him when he was searched in custody.

Howarth told police he had little recollection of the night but he believed he must have had about £100 of alcohol as he had gone out with £300 and had £200 left.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates his client said he did not drink regularly and described himself as ‘not a good drinker’ as he drank to excess.

Howarth said he would never touch Class A drugs like cocaine and the only explanation for him having it was he must have found it.

Howarth was fined with £80 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Christopher Grundy, 36, handling stolen phone

A man who was found with a vital piece of equipment which had been stolen from an ambulance has been jailed.

Christopher Grundy had a phone which alerted medics to appointments and pick-ups they had to make. The phone was stolen from the cab of an ambulance after a patient had been dropped off at Fleetwood Hospital.

In separate incidents Grundy was found with other patients prescriptions he had stolen from a chemist and he also used another person’s prescription to get tranquillisers.

Grundy, 36, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to handling a stolen phone valued at £500 belonging to the NHS, theft of prescriptions, fraud and two offences of shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Steven Birdsall, 54, committing an act outraging public decency

A man’s habit of doing his weekly housekeeping naked backfired, a court heard.

Steven Birdsall, 54, forgot he had taken down his net curtains to wash them. So when he stood at his front window performing a sex act he was in full view of the elderly residents of the sheltered accommodation opposite. Magistrates heard how Birdsall, who lives in Cherry Tree Court, would do his housework on Mondays, his day off from his driving job. He was seen pottering around his flat by two witnesses in another flat.

At first they thought he was wearing shorts. But when he stood full length in his lounge window performing the act, they realised he had nothing on.

The shocked duo called the police and they arrested Birdsall, who admitted committing an act outraging public decency in April this year.

He was placed on 12 months’ supervision during which he must complete 20 days rehabilitation as directed by the probation service.

He must also pay £220 in costs and fines.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Birdsall was seen by a man and woman who were cleaning another flat in readiness for their 84-year-old mother to occupy.

“The defendant had taken down his curtains to wash them and was waiting for them to dry,” she said.

“But before he had hung them up again he was seen naked at his window in clear view of the sheltered accommodation opposite.

“The two witnesses were appalled and shocked at what he was doing. They were horrified and said anyone would have been offended for what went on for up to 10 minutes.”

John McClaren, defending, said: “He is contrite and thoroughly embarrassed by what he has done.

“He has just had an operation on his arthritic hand which has not worked.”

Michael Hennessey, 55, theft

A man accused of theft has been put on the wanted list.

Michael Hennessey, 55, of Dean Street, South Shore, who is said to have stolen eight rump steaks, failed to attend court and a warrant without bail was issued for his arrest by Blackpool magistrates.

James Gardner, 33, order breach

A man accused of breaching a court order by contacting his estranged wife and his son has appeared at court.

James Gardner, 33, of Hackensall Road, Knott End, pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order.

His case was adjourned to January 3 for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

Deborah Gee, 52, driving over the limit

A woman has made her first appearance at court and pleaded not guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Deborah Gee, 52, of Sandy Lane, South Shore, had her case adjourned for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

Leon Norton, 21, driving over the limit

A learner driver told police he had drunk 25 to 30 vodkas before setting off in his mother’s car.

Leon Norton was apprehended after a woman reported him to police when he crashed into two parked cars in his home road.

Norton, 21, of Leaford Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with his provisional licence.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.