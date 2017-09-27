Blackpool: From the courts 27-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Anthony Keeling, 29, breach of restraining order

A man was arrested after being found in a hotel with a woman he was banned by law from seeing.

Anthony Keeling was prohibited by a restraining order from contacting his girlfriend but the couple had declared they loved each other.

They are in the process of applying for the order to be lifted.

Keeling, 29, of Bairstow Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Keeling had been sentenced to a jail term and put on the two year restraining order for an offence of domestic assault.

On September 22 at 1.30am police received a tip-off that Keeling and his girlfriend were at a hotel in Bairstow Street.

Officers found the couple in bed.

The prosecutor said: “She said she was there of her own free will and they loved each other and he said the same.”

It was Keeling’s third breach of the order.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Keeling was working and living at the hotel.

His girlfriend had come to the hotel and told him she had nowhere to stay so he let her stay there.

They were both now trying to get the restraining order lifted.

Christian Patrick Lewis, 26, rape

A man who was the subject of a nationwide police appeal has appeared at court charges with rape offences. Christian Patrick Lewis, 26,of Bean Avenue, South Shore, is charged with the rape of a woman in Accrington on September 1 this year.

He is further charged with the rape and attempted rape of a woman in Blackpool on September 17.

Lewis was remanded in custody pending his appearance at Preston Crown Court on October 25.

No application for bail was made for Lewis by his lawyer Robert Castle.

Mohamed Koubi, 50, drink-driving, no insurance or licence and Edith Gonzalez, 51, drink-driving

A couple found themselves in double driving trouble when they took to the road in Blackpool.

Mohamed Koubi drove after they had been out because he believed girlfriend Edith Gonzalez had had too much to drink.

During the journey Gonzalez insisted on taking over because her learner driver boyfriend’s driving was so poor.

Police then arrived and arrested them after breath tests showed they were both over the alcohol limit.

Koubi, 50, and Gonzalez, 51, both of Watford Way, Barnet, North London, who each work for a cleaning company, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Koubi also admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

Koubi was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £280. Gonzalez was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £180.

They were both told to pay £85 costs with £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police received information a couple who had been drinking had left a restaurant and got into a Toyota Yaris, on August 27 at 11.30pm.

Koubi was driving along Queens Promenade and a witness following him said he did not stay in lane and over-manoeuvred round obstacles.

The car stopped abruptly and Gonzalez took over the driving. Police stopped them near the Norbreck Castle Hotel where they were staying.

Breath tests showed Koubi had 43 micrograms of alcohol in his body and Gonzalez 50 micrograms - 35 is the limit.

Koubi said even though he had not passed a test he knew how to drive.

David Little, 46, theft

A man stole booze valued at £400 from Booths in St Annes.

David Little, 46, of Dickson Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft. He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 6pm to 6am and ordered to pay £447 compensation.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Little was seen in Booths, Main Drive, putting bottles of alcohol into a basket on March 31 at 1pm.

On May 1, he returned to the same shop and stole more alcohol.

Little, who had a criminal record of 152 previous offences, apologised when he was interviewed.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said at the time of the offences Little was drinking very heavily and his benefits were not being paid.

Since then he had stopped offending.