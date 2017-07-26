Blackpool: From the courts 26-07-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Michelle Ball, 30, drink-driving

A mother-of-three told police officers who stopped her car that she had drunk four gin and tonics and a glass of wine.

Michelle Ball, 30, of Beverley Grove, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £360 with £85 costs plus £36 victims’ surcharge

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a police officer on Ferndale Avenue saw Cross’s Seat Ibiza overshoot a junction with the engine revving loudly on June 24, at 11.15pm

She was stopped and admitted drinking some gin and wine at her mother’s home and being on her way home.

A breath test showed 85 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Ball’s defence lawyer said his client, who had no previous convictions, had had a clean licence since passing her test 10 years ago.

She accepted full responsibility was what she had done, and was remorseful. She had spent a night in the cells which was frightening for her.

Armand Ibrahamimllari, 34, and Qeramedin Syri, 24, producing cannabis

Two Albanian men had a cannabis farm with drugs valued at about £150,000 in Blackpool.

Armand Ibrahamimllari, 34, and Qeramedin, 24, both of Saville Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

The court proceeds were relayed to the two defendants by an interpreter.

The court was told that on July 19 this year police found the defendants growing 140 cannabis plants at their address.

The defendants were refused bail and remanded in custody to appear for sentence on August 23 at Preston Crown Court.

Rosalyn Smitham, 60, drink-driving

A drunken woman drove along with a tyre shredded on her Smart car while other motorists flashed their lights and sounded their horns at her.

Rosalyn Smitham was driving back from Lytham’s Green Drive Golf Club where she had been drinking wine and on the way nearly hit two other vehicles.

Smitham, 60, of Leamington Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £470 with £85 costs plus £47 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a man driving behind Smitham’s orange Smart car on School Road saw her weaving about and nearly hit another car on June 28 about 7.30pm.

She got into the right turning lane at traffic lights but turned left and the witness saw one of her tyres was shredded.

As she drove along Queensway other drivers were flashing their lights and sounding their horns at her. On St Annes Road East she was on the wrong side of the road and almost hit a van.

The witness following her saw a man come out of her address on Leamington Road when she stopped and heard him say to her: “You have been drinking. Get in the house.”

A breath test showed 77 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit. When interviewed she told police she had drunk four glasses of wine with soda and ice at the golf club and had had nothing to eat. She could not remember driving home.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was disgusted by her behaviour.

Smitham’s mother had just had a second hip replacement and her sister had died.

She was visiting her mum several times a day to look after her in-between working.

She decided to go to the golf club to relax but had too much to drink.

Danielle Ainsworth, 28, drunk and disorderly

A woman was unable to attend court because she was in hospital Blackpool magistrates were told.

Danielle Ainsworth, 28, of Rawcliffe Street, South Shore, who is accused of being drunk and disorderly had her case adjourned.

Jordan Leak, 22, drug-driving

A man stopped as he drove a BMW on the motorway was found to have cocaine residue in his body.

Jordan Leak, a 22-year-old salesman, of Waring Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police received a tip-off and stopped Leak on the M55 at Kirkham, on May 6 at 2.40am.

A blood test showed 100 micrograms of a cocaine residue in his body - 50 is the legal limit.

David Charnley, defending, said Leak would lose his job.

Peter Casey, 25, failing to provide a specimen of breath

A driver who overtook a police car at speed later refused to take a breathalyser test.

Peter Casey, a 25-year-old mechanic, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 9pm to 7am, disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a police officer was driving along Whitegate Drive when Casey passed him at speed in an Astra coupe, on June 24 about 5am.

Casey mounted the pavement stopped the car and ran off as police approached him. He was caught and handcuffed.

Casey’s defence lawyer said he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.