Blackpool: From the courts 26-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Senior, 38, theft

A deputy supermarket manager was caught stealing from his own store.

David Senior was captured on CCTV footage taking alcohol and goods from the Asda store in the resort’s Welbeck Road.

Senior, a 38-year-old father-of-two, of Tarn Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft.

He was fined £275 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Senior was a deputy manager and section leader at Asda’s Welbeck Avenue store.

It was noticed stock was missing and the CCTV was checked.

Between January 9 and February 1 Senior was seen taking soft drinks, cava, vodka, gin and tonic and bath towels valued together at more than £80 from the store warehouse.

As Senior left the store, security staff stopped him and a bottle of vodka was found down his trousers concealed by a jumper.

He said: “What can I say. I have never done anything like this before in my life.”

Peter Manning, defending, told magistrates that Senior, who had no previous convictions, had been going through hard times with family problems and was suffering from depression.

He had immediately admitted his guilt, returned the goods and almost immediately resigned.

Kelsey Leskiw, 20, drink-driving

A new driver was found to be shoeless and over the drink-drive limit by police after she crashed into a taxi.

Dental nurse, Kelsey Leskiw, was driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Blackpool town centre when the accident happened.