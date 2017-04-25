Blackpool: From the courts 25-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Siobhan Evans, 28, drink-driving

A council officer crashed her car while she was more than twice over the alcohol limit.

Siobhan Evans, 28, of Norcliffe Road, Norbreck, an administrative officer for Blackpool Council, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was banned from the road for 19 months and fined £300 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Evans had called police to report crashing her Vauxhall Corsa into a parked car on Mossom Lane, Cleveleys, on March 27 about 11.20pm.

Evans was near her damaged car and told an officer she had had two glasses of wine earlier. A breath test showed 77 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to see a friend and had two glasses of wine poured for her. She had felt fine and did not think she was over the limit.

The street lights on Mossom Lane were not on and a car was parked on a sharp bend. Evans did not see the car as it was so dark and collided with it.

Emma O’Callaghan, 32, assault, criminal damage and failure to answer bail

A woman swore as she sat on a neighbour’s doorstep ane hit him on the leg after he asked her to leave.

Emma O’Callaghan, who had been drinking, also broke the neighbour’s hanging basket.

O’Callaghan, 32, of Cheltenham Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault, causing damage and failing to answer bail.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge, fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £10 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man heard three loud bangs on March 3 at 11.10pm and saw O’Callaghan sitting on his doorstep.

She was drinking and he politely asked her to leave, but she repeatedly swore at him telling him a man would beat him to death. She swung her arm back and hit the neighbour on the shin. Later he discovered a hanging plant pot had been broken with some of the soil going on a car.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client did not drink regularly as she knew alcohol did not agree with her.

O’Callaghan, who had mental health problems, had not injured the neighbour.

John James, 30, fraud

A gardener has made his first appearance at court charged with extorting money from an elderly female customer.

John James, 30. of Collyhurst Avenue, Marton, is alleged to have defrauded his victim out of more than £5,000.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford bailed James for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on May 24.

James faces one charged of defrauding his victim – a dementia sufferer from Poulton – between May 2013 and March 2015.

He is further charged with attempting to defraud the woman

The judge heard an investigation began after staff at a branch of the Santander bank became suspicious .

Marc Gregson, 33, theft and possessing a blade in public

A shoplifter pulled out a knife when a store assistant challenged him.

Marc Gregson held a folding Stanley knife three inches from the assistant’s face before swearing at him and telling him to get off him.

Stanley, 33, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft and possessing a blade in public.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Gregson was seen acting suspiciously in Taylor’s general store on Park Road, on March 28 about 3pm. An assistant confronted him as he was leaving and Gregson threatened him with a knife. Police were alerted and Gregson was found to have stolen biscuits from the store valued at £2.50.

Gregson had convictions in 2008 for possessing a blade in public and having an offensive weapon.

The prosecutor’s application that the case go to crown court was not opposed by defence lawyer Steven Townley.

Gregson was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on May 24 by magistrates.

Jack Fawcett, 21, and Thomas Cawley, 20, assault

Two men have been sent for trial at Crown Court charged with committing an armed assault in Fleetwood.

JackFawcett, 21, of Adelaide Street, Blackpool, is alleged to have used a metal pole in the assault carried out is Harris Street, Fleetwood.

His co accused is Thomas Cawley, 20, of Forshaw Close, Fleetwood who is accused of having a kitchen knife in public.

They both also face charges of assault and common assault

Fawcett was remanded in custody and Cawley was granted bail by magistrates.

Thomas Langley-Hunt, 24, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man shouted and swore in front of families near a busy fast food outlet in Blackpool town centre.

Thomas Langley-Hunt, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw the defendant on March 25 at 4.30pm. being loud and aggressive outside McDonalds, Bank Hey Street. Langley-Hunt was asked to leave the area and was arrested after he kept on swearing.

Langley-Hunt who told magistrates he had mental health issues said he had had an argument with a man in McDonalds after he bought a burger.

He added he was leaving the area as police had asked him to, but officers then ran up to him and arrested him.

Clare Snowden, 32, theft

A woman has been accused of stealing kitchen equipment valued at more than £100 from the resort’s Aldi.

Clare Snowden, 32, of Withnell Road, South Shore, was not present at court and had her case adjourned by magistrates.

Stuart Gilton, 43, theft

A MAN accused of stealing almost £400 worth of whisky from the Poulton branch of Booths has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Stuart Hilton, 43, of Coop Street, Blackpool, who faces three offences of theft, was not present at court and had his case adjourned by magistrates.

Tom Inman, 63, fraud case dropped

A man has had the case against him dropped after getting a caution from the police.

Tom Inman, 63, of Kinsmede, South Shore, who was accused of fraud by intending to gain a refund on a £35 gift card, had the offence formally withdrawn by magistrates.