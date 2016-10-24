Blackpool: From the courts 24-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 22.

Anthony McPartland, 27, breach of restraining order

A father-of-two fell foul of the law when he rang to wish his son a happy birthday.

Anthony McPartland had been banned by a court from communicating with his former partner when he made the call to her phone.

His defence lawyer, Hugh Pond, told a court: “He has no wish to communicate with his ex because he basically detests her for what she has done and that is she will never let him see the children.”

McPartland, 27, of Fallowfield Road, Ansdell, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to a two year community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a six months restraining order which prohibits him from communicating with his ex and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said McPartland had previously been given a warning about harassing his ex and was then convicted of two public order offences involving her.

He had been put on a restraining order not to communicate with her but on August 28 it was one of the children’s birthdays and she received two calls from him on her phone.

She had not complained to police but told a social worker about the calls and the social worker informed the police.

Hugh Pond, defending, said McPartland’s ex had refused to let him see the children and on the day of the offence was his son’s birthday. All he was wanted to do was wish him a happy birthday.

McPartland could not go to the county court to try and get access to his children because he could not get legal aid for that and could not deal with the complex legal matters himself.

Mr Pond added: “He has two young children and it appears he will never see them again.”

Anton Jude, 20, drink-driving

A student riding a moped crashed into a car after going to a party.

Anton Jude, 20, of Seathwaite Avenue, Mereside, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £115 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to the resort’s Deepdale Road on September 5 at 1.20am, where Jude’s moped had collided with a Fiat, damaging its wing mirror. A breath test showed 58 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Jude, who had no previous convictions, was taking a motor sports engineering course at college and worked part-time at a service station.

Jude had been with friends and come under some peer persuasion to have a drink at a party. He did not usually drink but drank four bottles of beer and believed someone put some alcohol in a soft cola drink he drank.

David Green, 54, abstracting electricity

A man tampered with his electricity after his meter was changed and his fuel bill doubled.

David Green, a 54-year-old biscuit factory worker, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity.

He was fined £260 and ordered to pay £111 compensation with £85 costs by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Green’s landlord went to his address on February 11 because he was moving out. The landlord noticed the heating was on in the property.

A check by an electrician then revealed the electricity meter had been bridged. Green was given a caution by the police on the condition he paid £111 compensation but he failed to pay.

Steven Townley, defending, said Green had previously paid coins into an old-fashioned meter. The landlord then had the meter changed to the new card kind. His bill doubled and he began to struggle to pay it.

Eric Whike, 45, drunk and disorderly

A visitor became violent towards police officers in Blackpool and had to be restrained on the ground.

Eric Whike, 45, of Howarth Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £80 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to the cricket club, West Park Drive, on October 3 at 12.15am. They saw Whike and another man who were shouting and swearing and they were both arrested.

Whike told magistrates that he had had a problem with alcohol for several years and thought he had got it under control. That night he lapsed and he apologised.

John Stokes, 32, theft

A man with a drug problem stole a laptop computer from Blackpool’s Central Library.

John Stokes, 32, of Clifford Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on three months drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £500 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Stokes and another man were seen going into the Central Library on September 6 about 12.25pm.

Minutes later a staff member found a laptop missing from a cupboard in the Adult Community Centre. The computer was later sold at a second-hand shop for £90.

When interviewed Stokes said he and the other man had gone into the library with the intention of stealing something to sell to buy alcohol and amphetamine.

Steven Townley, defending, said Stokes had mental health problems and had spent time in a psychiatric unit.

Nicola Beveridge, 42, drug possession

A Blackpool woman has admitted keeping £1,500 of illegal drugs at her home.

Home help Nicola Beveridge’s home on Kidbrooke Avenue was the subject of a raid by police Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

The large quantity of amphetamine was found in a cupboard, said prosecutor Don Green.

Beveridge, 42, admitted possessing the drugs and was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

The court heard that Beveridge had paid just £120 for the drugs because the person who had them was about to go to prison.

The drugs were for her personal use because she was struggling to cope as a single mother with a young family and work hard.