Blackpool: From the courts 21/11/16

Here are today’s court listings.

Sarah Thomas, 41, theft

A woman was seen hiding stolen goods in her clothing by a security officer at a Lytham shop.

Sarah Thomas, 41, of Claremont Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to stealing Gucci perfume and three packs of razor blades valued together at £128 plus breaching a conditional discharge imposed for shoplifting.

She was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 7pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security guard at the Lytham branch of Boots saw Thomas concealing perfume in the waistband of her trousers and packs of razor blades down her top on October 13.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client, who had mental health issues, had a heroin problem but was now on a methadone prescription.

At the time she had financial difficulties as her benefits had been stopped and she needed food and fuel.

Joseph Cardle, 55, affray and Nigel Harrison, 37, affray and wounding

The father of British lightweight boxing champion Scott Cardle is one of six men who will appear at Preston Crown Court charged with causing an affray in a seaside hotel.

Two of the men were committed for trial by Blackpool Magistrates. They are Joseph Cardle, 55, of North Clifton Street, Lytham and Nigel Harrison, 37, of Collingwood Avenue, North Shore.

Harrison is also charged with wounding David Lucas Mason with a bottle in a fracas which broke out at the Dalmeny Hotel, St Annes, on April 9 this year.

Four members of one family are due before Blackpool Magistrates tomorrow when their lawyer Trevor Colebourne said his clients would also have their cases sent to the higher court.

They are David Charles Mason, 52, of South Westby Street, Lytham, and his sons Issac Mason, 20, Roman Mason, 23, and David Lucas Mason, 28.

All six are currently on bail.

Jason Longstaff, 44, theft

A defendant was unable to attend his first court hearing because he had a bad back Blackpool magistrates were told.

Jason Longstaff, 44, of Claremont Court, North Shore, is accused of stealing a television valued at £100 from a supermarket.

He was bailed on the condition he did not enter the Asda supermarket, Cherry Tree Road.

Kyle Murphy, 30, criminal damage

A visitor who described himself as 10 out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness punched a hole in a door at a Blackpool hotel.

Kyle Murphy, 30, of Hemmingway Close, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the owner of a hotel on the resort’s Woodfield Road asked for police help as a couple were having a domestic dispute on May 7 about midnight.

Police arrived to find Murphy had punched a hole in the bathroom door of the room he was sharing with his girlfriend. He was given a caution on the condition he paid compensation, but he did not pay.

Murphy told magistrates that he had been drinking all day and that punching a hole in the door was a mistake. He added he thought the compensation money had been paid from his account.

Shannon Abell, 21, criminal damage

A woman who had been drinking for 12 hours following a funeral caused a fracas in a takeaway.

Shannon Abell punched the door after being escorted out of The Burger Dome, on Talbot Road, Blackpool, and cracked a pane of glass.

Abell, a 21-year-old student, of Derby Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage and admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for possessing a blade.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Abell went into the takeaway on November 2 about 3am. She was loud and drunk and accused the owner of ringing the police about her, before cracking a window in the door.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, who had been to a funeral that day, had already been depressed because her young sister had recently been adopted. Abell had not expected the window to break.

Abell was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on December 21 by Blackpool magistrates.

Scott Mayall, 38, threats and possessing an offensive weapon

A man caused fear in the streets when he waved a claw hammer about in Blackpool on Halloween.

Scott Mayall went after a drug dealer he said had ripped him off and chased him about streets busy with families who had come to see the Illuminations.

Mayall, 38, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to threatening violence and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, put on 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police received a report a man had hammer in Cookson Street on October 31 at 9.30pm.

A witness saw Mayall pursuing another man waving the hammer and holding it over his head, Mayall then pushed the man, who fell over and the witness believed the defendant was going to smash his head with the hammer,

Police saw Mayall in Talbot Road, which was busy with families as the Illuminations were on, and arrested him.

When interviewed Mayall said a drug dealer who he bought Diazepam from had ripped him off and overcharged him by £25. He had gone out with the hammer intending to send a message to the dealer.

Leighton Faith, 40, committing a sex act in public

A man was caught by a female McDonald’s staff member committing a sex act in the toilets.

The female was inspecting the toilet area at the Bank Hey Street burger store and had banged on the door before entering.

She was met with a view of 40-year-old Leighton Faith performing an indecent act.

Faith of Carshalton Road, Blackpool admitted committing a sex act in public and three bail offences when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Faith was made the subject of an 18-month probation order. He must undertake 30 days rehabilitation and keep and eighty day curfew.

he must also pay £280 costs.