Blackpool: From the courts 21-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

{http://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/crime/blackpool-from-the-courts-20-09-17-1-8763382|Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 20-09-17

Nathan Floyd, malicious wounding and possessing heroin and crack cocaine; 23, Nathan Harkin, 23, malicious wounding and youth, 17, malicious wounding

Two men and a teenage boy have made their first appearance at court accused of the multiple stabbing of a 23-year-old man.

The defendants are alleged to have frogmarched a man into a private garage on Woolman Road, South Shore, Blackpool, and repeatedly slashed him with a knife, puncturing his lung and cutting him from one side of his mouth to his ear.

The offence is alleged to have happened on September 18.

Nathan Floyd, 23, of Woolman Road, Nathan Harkin, 23, of no fixed address and a 17-year-old boy from Trafford, Manchester, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Floyd is also accused of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply the drugs.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the case must be heard at crown court and opposed bail for the defendants.

Steven Townley, defending Floyd, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges he faced.

Suzanne Mugford, for Harkin, did not ask for bail for her client.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The defendants were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 18.

Andrew Darlington, 39, failing to comply with Criminal Behaviour Order

A thief who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order has been jailed.

Andrew Darlington, unemployed, 39, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft and one offence of failing to comply with the order by being on Corporation Street, an area he was banned from.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks prison and ordered to pay £218 compensation.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Darlington stole toiletries valued £218 from Wilko on May 17.

On June 28, he took clothing valued at £184 from Foot Asylum and on July 21, stole £99 of toiletries from Wilko.

On August 4, Darlington was seen walking along Corporation Street.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Darlington’s offending had taken place because of his drug addiction.

Laura Grant, 24, littering

A woman has been ordered to pay financial penalties of £370 for dropping a cigarette end.

Laura Grant, 24, of Edgeway Road, Marton, was found guilty of depositing litter after a trial in her absence.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said a council officer saw Grant discard a cigarette end in Corporation Street, Blackpool, on January 19 at 1.52pm.

The officer approached Grant and she admitted littering. She was given an £80 fixed penalty ticket, but failed to pay.

Grant was fined £160 with £180 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Josephine Hollinger, 47, assault

A woman slapped her girlfriend’s face twice after an evening drinking vodka.

Josephine Hollinger, 47, of Bond Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £80 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Hollinger, her partner and nephew, were having drinks at home on September 17 about 11.30pm.

The nephew said his aunt had been drinking for four days solid and was argumentative.

Hollinger’s partner tried to get her to go to bed twice. She refused and the second time slapped her partner twice. The nephew told police Hollinger and her partner had drunk almost a litre of vodka between them with his aunt drinking the biggest share.

When interviewed Hollinger said she and her partner had been together 13 years. She described their relationship as happy but volatile.

John Ellwood, 39, drink-driving

A window cleaner who stopped off for a drink after running an errand was over the limit when pulled over by police.

John Ellwood, 39, of Ryecroft Avenue, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £384 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £38 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Ellwood driving a Renault van erratically on August 18 at 8.30pm. A breath test showed 48 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.