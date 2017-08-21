Blackpool: From the courts 21-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Kasim Ali Ahmed, 29, food unfit for human consumption

A takeaway boss handed himself in to police after publicity about his court case.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Kasim Ali Ahmed after he failed to turn up to face coallegations that he had food unfit for human consumption at his premises - Harvey’s Chicken Pizza - on Poulton Street, Kirkham.

The 29-year-old voluntarily handed himself in and appeared in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates Court.He faces 14 allegations including possessing rotting chicken and other meats.

He is also alleged to have kept mouldy food and failed to maintain personal hygiene,having dirty premises and failing to stop smoking on the premises.Anita Elliot,prosecuting for Fylde Council said that her authority had asked counsel to handle the cases against Ahmed and justices agreed to bail him to a date to be fixed.

Ahmed told the court he also needed time to get legal advice.

Terrence Ward, 28, assault

A man accused of attacking a female nurse and a woman security officer at hospital has appeared at court via video-link.

Terrence Ward, 28, of Coop Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the nurse and security officer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.He is alleged to have barged the nurse and pinned her to a door causing an injury to her arm and grabbed the security officer by the arms causing bruising.

Ward is further accused of snapping a television off a wall bracket at the hospital.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case was suitable for trial at a magistrates court.Ward was bailed to October 30 for trial.

Laura Grant, 24, depositing litter

A woman’s smoking habit has proved expensive after a court ordered her to pay financial penalties of £370 for dropping a cigarette end.Laura Grant, 24, of Edgeway Road, Marton, was found guilty of depositing litter after a trial in her absence.Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said a council officer saw Grant discard a cigarette end in Corporation Street, Blackpool on January 19 at 1.52pm.

The officer approached Grant and she admitted littering. She was given a fixed penalty ticket to pay a fine of £80, but had not paid and the matter had been brought to court.

Grant was fined £160 with £180 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Matthew Turner, 27, failing to comply with a community order

A man breached a court order when he had problems with his accommodation.Matthew Turner, unemployed, 27, of Salthouse Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order

He was fined £50 by Blackpool magistrates.

The court was told that Turner had been sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation for theft from a person.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Turner had missed two appointments with his probation officer.

The probation service had had no contact with him since June 22.

It was his second breach of the order.Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, had been through a difficult period of being homeless, but was now staying with a friend.

Mark Isaac, 50, sending an electronic communication

A portrait artist who was hooked on the so-called “zombie” drug Spice petrified a pregnant mother-of-three when he left threatening texts and voicemails on a mobile phone. A judge described the messages left by Mark Isaac as among the worse he had ever seen.

He left the threats after falling out with a letting agent about the price he was charged for his flat which left he said left him short of money for food and electricity.

Isaac, 50, of Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication conveying threats for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge. The judge told him: “The things you threatened to do in the messages, up to and including death, were awful, absolutely appalling. Your offending had been serious and escalating up to the time your Spice use came to an end. I suspect may have something with that substance abuse.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said Isaac’s mother’s death had had an enormous impact on him. He had turned to the drug Spice and been addicted to it at the time of the offence.