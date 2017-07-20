Blackpool: From the courts 20-07-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Kerry Watthey, 42, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence

A mother wept as she was jailed by a court and pleaded with magistrates saying: “I can’t go inside - what about my children?”

Kerry Watthey had admitted damaging her mother’s kitchen after drinking and at the time of the offence she had been on a suspended prison sentence for driving with excess alcohol while disqualified.

Watthey, 42, of Langwood Mews, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to an offence of damage and breaching a suspended sentence.

She was sentenced to 20 weeks jail and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Watthey’s mother had been given custody of the defendant’s eight-year-old daughter. This was because Watthey had an addiction to alcohol.

On June 28 about 3pm Watthey arrived at her mother’s home in Fleetwood. She had been drinking and after an argument started her mother asked her to leave.

Watthey then threw items around the kitchen damaging the laminate floor, a worktop and automatic dustbin. The value of the damage was put at £500.

Steven Townley, defending, said in August his client, who struggled with a drink problem, had suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog and spent weeks in hospital having plastic surgery.

A week before the offence Watthey and her partner of 16 years had split-up acrimoniously. When she went round to her mum’s her ex was there and her mother would not ask him to leave.

Watthey took exception to that and lost her temper. Her mother had already received compensation for the damage as she had taken £500 out of £6,000 Watthey had given her for safekeeping after selling her car.

Steve Grocock, 44, rape

A man accused of triple rape has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Steven Grocock, 44, of Queens Park, faces three charges of raping a woman.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June 6 and 13 this year at Blackpool.

Grocock was not present at court and his case was adjourned.

Jamie Rawcliffe, 24, drink-driving

A maintenance man caught drink-driving would lose his job a court was told.

Jamie Rawcliffe, 24, of Helens Close, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police stopped Rawcliffe on June 24 at 3.40am, as he drove a Peugeot on Central Drive,

A breath test showed 50 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. He had a previous conviction from 2012.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client had drunk alcohol the previous day and then slept before driving. He had believed he was under the limit. He had now lost his job as a maintenance man which involved driving around the area.

George Murphy, 51, assault

A Blackpool man has denied assaulting a woman.

George Murphy, 51, of The Promenade pleaded not guilty to assaulting Kellie Cowdell on June 10 this year.

Murphy was bailed on condition he does not contact his alleged victim and does not enter Newbury Avenue, Blackpool.

His trial will take on October 4.

Kyle Boyle, 29, assault

A man accused of driving off in a car while his girlfriend had hold of the door and dragging her along the road causing injuries has made his first appearance at court.

Kyle Boyle is also alleged to have punched his partner in the mouth and grabbing her by the neck at a Blackpool hotel they were staying at.

Boyle, 29, of Ainsworth Lane, Bolton, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm on July 2.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Boyle was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 16.

He must not contact the complainant or enter Stansfield Close, Bolton, as conditions of his bail.

Luke Morris, 28, assault

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of pushing his girlfriend.

Luke Morris, 28, of Preston Old Road, Freckleton, pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault.

He was bailed to September 20 for trial and must not contact the complainant as a condition of bail.

Matthew James, 27, and Luke James, 22, breach of the peace

Two brothers found themselves in police cells after a fracas at the family home.

Matthew James, 27, and Luke James, 22, both of Woodfield Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

They were each bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police were called to the James’s home after a report of a family fight on July 18 about 2am.

Both brothers and their mother and father were described by police as highly intoxicated. The mother and father had injuries to their faces and the home was in disarray. The brothers were arrested to prevent a further disagreement.

The brothers, who had been in the cells for about 12 hours, both apologised to the magistrates.

Nicola Bell, 40, theft

A hard-up mother-of-three stole food to feed her child.

Nicola Bell, 40, of Fulwood Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty the shoplifting at Iceland.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 court costs.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said that Bell tried to hide stolen food and washing powder worth £31 under a jacket but was seen on CCTV trying to leave without paying.

Ashley Fisher, defending, said:”This woman has been out of trouble for many years. She was having difficulties with her benefits and needed food for her children.”

Patrick Stokes, 39, Julia Stokes, 39, Terrance Stokes, 19, theft and money laundering

A family has made their first appearance at court charged with committing a bank card fraud.

Patrick Stokes, 39, Julia Stokes, 39. and Terence Stokes, 19, are alleged to have carried out the theft of money and money laundering in Blackpool in June 2016.

The trio all come from the Stoke-on-Trent area. District Judge Jim Clarke said the cases would have to be heard at Preston Crown Court.

They were all bailed to appear at the higher court on August 16.