Blackpool: From the courts 17-11-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from November 17.

Spencer Dobson, 24, drink-driving and drug-driving

A former casino worker had a cocktail of drink and drugs in his body when his car was stopped by police.

Spencer Dobson, who was under stress from personal problems, had almost eight times the legal limit of cocaine and almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his body plus cannabis.

Dobson, 24, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, admitted two offences of drug driving and an offence of driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, told to do 150 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Dobson’s Ford Focus on September 13 at 4.25am, on the resort’s Collingwood Avenue as his car was showing as having no insurance.

A blood test showed 163 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 80 is the limit. He also had 396 units of cocaine in his body – the limit is 50 and 3.4 units of cannabis in his body – 2 is the limit.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said Dobson had endured a difficult year. His uncle had died and there was an on-going dispute about his inheritance. His relationship with his long-term partner ended and he had to move with his father.

He had used alcohol cocaine and cannabis to cope and during the period leading up to the offence had been at a three-day party drinking and using drugs.

Defence solicitor, Patrick Nelligan, said his client had slept for a number of hours before the offence and when he woke he felt fine so decided to drive for a takeaway. Police had not reported him driving erratically and he was stopped because the car was coming up as having no insurance.

Michael Kinsella, 41, criminal damage and attempting to pervert the course of justice

A man charged with causing between £70,000 to £80,000 of damage to a house in Staining by crashing his car into it has made his first appearance at court.

Michael Kinsella is also alleged to have lied to the police claiming another person was driving.

Kinsella, 41, of the Queens Hotel, Market Place, Ambleside, Cumbria, is charged with causing damage to South View, The Nook, Staining, on February 12 this year.

He is further charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by providing a false witness statement to the police implicating another person was responsible for colliding with the house, when he was the driver.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to causing damage and guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Kinsella was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 14 by Blackpool magistrates.

Steven Thew, 30, theft

A man accused of stealing from two shops failed to attend court.

Steven Thew, 30, of Adelaide Street, Blackpool, who is alleged to have taken £130 of DVD box sets from HMV and meat valued at £28 from Sainsburys, had his case adjourned by resort magistrates.

John Ashton, 57, racist abuse and criminal damage

A man shouted race-hate remarks about a fellow tenant in a block of flats at Blackpool.

John Ashton, who made the comments about Polish people, also damaged a bannister at the complex and said he had been severely provoked by the other tenant.

Ashton, 57, formerly of High Street, Blackpool, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour and causing damage.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £250 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Ann Digman, told him:”Despite the provocation, this was unacceptable behaviour.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a tenant was asleep on August 13, when he was woken by the defendant singing. Ashton then made race-hate remarks about Polish people.

The tenant heard loud banging outside his door when Ashton damaged the bannister. The tenant said Ashton’s behaviour had made him feel upset and disrespected.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client lived about the complainant and there had been problems between them over Ashton’s floorboards creaking.

Ashton said the complainant would bang on the boards with a brush. He also believed the complainant had been opening his mail and had also sent him a letter telling him to keep quiet.

Ashton said he became unwell because he was living in fear. The night of the offence he had something to drink and after hearing a crash he lost his temper.

Paul Quinn, 35, drunk and disorderly

A man accused of being drunk and disorderly at Blackpool rail station has been put on the wanted list.

Paul Quinn, 35, of Overdale Grove, Grange Park, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest by Blackpool magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Darren Tong, 35, threatening behaviour

A warrant without bail was issued for a man accused of behaving in a threatening manner at Blackpool.

Darren Tong, 35, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, had the warrant issued for him after he failed to attend at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Heap, 24, threatening behaviour

A student turned nasty in a Blackpool shop threatening to stab staff.

Jamie Heap also claimed he would get a group of skinheads to run through Tesco Express, Whitegate Drive.

He then told a police officer he would knock him out as the constable tried to arrest him.

Heap, aged 24, of Seathwaite Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to do 20 hours at an attendance centre and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Heap went into Tesco Express on August 6 about 5am. He appeared to be on something and threatened to stab staff.

As a police officer tried to arrest him he told the officer he was a kick boxer and he should get in a cage with him. Hugh Pond, defending, said Heap had had some mental health problems and took prescribed medication.

The day of the offence he had not taken his medication but he had drunk a vast amount of alcohol.

He had gone into the shop and bought a bottle of brandy. He then asked to buy a bottle of coke and there was a dispute with staff.