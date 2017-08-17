Blackpool: From the courts 17-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jason Pickering-Cockell, 19, theft

A shop worker stole from his workplace to pay off a cannabis debt he owed to his dealer.

Jake Pickering-Cockell stole £750 from the safe at the Thorntons shop in Blackpool town centre and did not return to work.

Pickering-Cockell, 19, of Cheryl Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £750 compensation with £85 costs.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said the defendant had worked at the Thorntons shop since earlier this year and became such a trusted employee he was given a key.

Between June 24 and 25 Pickering-Cockell took £750 from the shop safe and did not return to work.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had gone to the police and confessed to what he had done.

Thomas Heaton, 19, threatening behaviour

A teenager was arrested after after riding his bicycle dangerously during Fleetwood’s Tram Sunday.

Police were concerned that Thomas Heaton’s behaviour was threatening the safety of the hundreds of people who had gathered for the event.

Heaton, a 19-year-old fast food shop worker, of Leven Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was given an 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Heaton riding his bike through Fleetwood’s main street on Tram Sunday, July 16.

He was told to get off and walk and at first did so, but then got back on and started riding dangerously.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Heaton believed one of the officers had a grudge against him.

William Davidson, 22, drug-driving

A driver was found to have drugs in his body when police stopped him after he went through a red light.

William Davidson, a 22-year-old self-employed steel erector, of Little Tongues Lane, Preesall, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £133 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police stopped Davidson on June 17 at 12.10am, as he drove through a red light on Talbot Road.

He seemed drowsy and a drug wipe test was positive for drugs.

A blood test showed 169 units of Benzoylecgonine ( a derivative of cocaine) in his body - the legal limit is 50.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Davidson did not accept he had gone through a red light.

Davidson had been an occasional recreational user of cocaine but he was not addicted to the drug.

Michael Lewis, 32, producing cannabis

A security guard set up a cannabis farm in a friend’s flat at Blackpool.

Michael Lewis was found to be growing 11 cannabis plants in the basement of the flat on Moore Street, South Shore.

Lewis, aged 32, formerly of Windsor Avenue, South Shore, now living at Hazel Beach, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said on police received information and became concerned about a woman who had a flat on Moore Street, May 23.

The landlord let officers in and Lewis came out of a rear room. In the basement police found 11 cannabis plants growing with a heat lamp and fan and one plant hung up to dry.

When interviewed Lewis said he had a heavy cannabis habit and smoked up to an ounce of the drug each day.

Lewis’s defence lawyer said at the time Lewis had been laid off from a job as a security guard and was living with a friend.

He had little money and was struggling to finance his cannabis habit so he decided to grow his own.

David Beal, 43, causing actual bodily harm

A man accused of slashing his twin brother’s throat with a knife in front of a police officer has made his first appearance at court.

David Beal, 43, of Saville Road, South Shore, Blackpool, is charged with assaulting his twin Andrew causing him actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of assaulting his mother Katherine after holding a knife at her throat. The offences are alleged to have taken at the family home in Saville Road on March 15 this year.

Beal was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 13.