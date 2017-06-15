Blackpool: From the courts 15/06/17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Stuart Snape, 21, taking motorbike without consent using it without insurance and not in accordance with his licence

A man tried to outrun police on a motorbike he had taken from his father without asking permission.

Stuart Snape failed to stop when a police patrol chased him lights and siren on. He then abandoned the bike and ran off but was soon caught.

At the time of the offence Snape was on licence from a five-and-a-half years prison sentence imposed for wounding and assault.

Snape, 21, of Avon Green, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to taking a Honda motorbike without consent and using it without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Nicholson, told him: “You are walking a thin line. I hope you bear that in mind.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Snape riding the motorbike without headlights on Lord Street, Fleetwood, on April 1 about 11pm. There was a chase and Snape was apprehended.

When interviewed, Snape said his father had bought the bike for him. Snape had the keys to it on the understanding he did not ride the bike.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who acted as a carer for his mother, had been released from prison on February 7.

The probation service had decided not to recall him and send him back to jail after he committed the offences.

Andrew Harrhy, 52, assault

A salon owner was pushed in the chest during an argument over parking between two Blackpool shop keepers.

Andrew Harrhy, a sandwich bar proprietor, stormed into the salon and complained about a car parked in front of his business.

In the fracas he shoved the owner and she later went to hospital complaining of a red and swollen chest.

Harrhy, 52, of Leeds Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman who owned a salon on Caunce Street saw next door shop owner, Harrhy, coming into her premises on March 15, about midday.

He swore and asked a customer if a car parked in front of his premises was hers.

He then shouted at the salon owner: “This had got to stop.”

She tried to usher him out with her hand on his back.

Harrhy said: “Get your hand off me,” and shoved her in the middle of her chest.

When interviewed Harrhy told police the salon owner had pushed him three times until he was out of the shop, before he pushed her away from him.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said there had been a history between the shop keepers because of salon customers parking on his area.

Harrhy accepted he had over-reacted when he pushed the victim.

The two shopkeepers now no longer spoke to each other.

Dean Carter, 31, drink-driving

A driver seen speeding at twice the limit by police was found to have been drinking.

Dean Carter, 31, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 14 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Carter driving a VW Golf at speeds of up to 60mph in a 30mph of zone on May 11 at 11.45pm, on the resort’s Hornby Road.

An officer followed Carter and stopped him on Albert Road. A breath test showed 51 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Carter, who said he had been unable to work recently as he had injured his hand, told magistrates: “It was a stupid incident.

“I should not have done it.”

Damian Robson, 31, drink-driving

A man who did not know he was banned from the road was caught behind the wheel of a transit van.

Damian Robson was stopped by an officer who believed he had been speeding and he was then found to be over the alcohol limit.

Robson, a 31-year-old bricklayer, of Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol while disqualified without insurance or an MoT.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community sentence, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community, disqualified from driving for 12 months and told to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Robson was stopped driving a van on May 12, on Rossall Road, Thornton, after police saw him speeding.

A breath test showed 42 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Checks showed he had also been disqualified on January 25 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court under the driving penalty points totting up procedure.

When interviewed Robson said he did not know he was disqualified.

He had not been at the court hearing and had received no notification of the ban.

Patrick Nelligan,defending, said Robson had been to a friend’s and had miscalculated what he had had to drink.

Shaun Mallinder, 26, assault

A man who pleaded not guilty to assaulting a girlfriend has had his trial date altered.

Shaun Mallinder, 26, of Lytham Road, South Shore, had his trial re-scheduled to July 19.

Andrew Darlington, 36, theft

An application for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CRIMBO) is to be made against a thief.

Andrew Darlington, 36, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He admitted stealing £35 of health and beauty products from Poundland, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, on April 19 then returning to the same shop on May 19 and taking razors, shampoo and deodorant valued at £33. Darlington’s case was adjourned to July 7 when a CRIMBO on him will be asked for.

Linda Simpkin, 49, assault

A woman accused of assaulting a supermarket guard has been banned from entering Sainsburys on Talbot Road as a condition of her bail.

Linda Simpkin, 49, of Kytson Close, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault and was bailed to July 28 for trial.

Sandie Allen, 33, theft, breach of conditional discharge

A single mother stole to get money after her benefits were stopped.

Sandie Allen, 33, of Onslow Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a conditional discharge imposed for two offences of shoplifting.

She was sentenced to a four weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Allen was seen hiding two bottles of whisky and a pedicure set valued together at £45 from B&M Bargains in her bag on May 11, and leaving without paying.

Allen had 13 previous offences of theft and similar offences on her record.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Allen had once had an alcohol problem which had motivated her to commit offences, but she had now conquered her drink addiction.

Allen’s committed the offence was because her benefits had been sanctioned after she lost her internet connection and was unable to log on to look for work.

She was a single parent and wanted to provide for her young daughter.