Blackpool: From the courts 14-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 13.

Ian Cameron, 68, possessing extreme pornography and indecent picures of children.

A pensioner was caught with pictures featuring extreme pornography.

Ian Cameron had hundreds of photographs featuring a person committing indecent acts with a chicken, pig, donkey, horse, dog and other animals.

Police found the photographs at Cameron’s home along with hundreds of indecent pictures of children, some at the most depraved level.

Cameron, 68, of Edenvale Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography and having a prohibited picture of a child.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent photographs of children and one offence of possessing 282 indecent photographs of children.

The offences took place between March 2005 and November last year.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, asked for Cameron to be sentenced at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no similar convictions.

Cameron was bailed to appear for sentence on November 9 at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.

He must not have any unsupervised contact with children under 18 except for fleeting or inadvertent contact and all his internet browsing history must be retain for inspection as conditions of his bail.

Vincent Mulvey, 38, drink-driving

A man on life licence for murder was more than twice the drink-drive limit as he drove on a mercy mission to get painkillers.

Vincent Mulvey was driving a BMW when he crashed into a moving car at Fleetwood.

Mulvey, 38, of Milton Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation plus £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Mulvey collided with a car on Abbotts Walk on September 29 at 4.20pm. A breath test showed 77 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said a woman Mulvey helped care for was very ill and had run out of morphine. She asked him for help and he decided to drive to get her the painkiller.

Mulvey had been in prison for the murder for a lengthy period and was released in April. Once out of jail he struggled and used alcohol as a method of coping.

Probation officer, Lesley Whittaker, said it was the first time Mulvey had breached his licence. A decision had been taken not to recall him to prison, but he had received a warning.

Brendan Simpson, 21, driving while disqualified and with no insurance

A banned driver seen behind the wheel twice in two days believed Russian troops were targeting him

Brendan Simpson felt safe in a car because he thought it was a barrier between himself and the people who were after him a court was told.

At the time he was seen driving the Audi A3 Simpson was the subject of two driving bans and was on a suspended prison sentence.

Simpson, 21, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks jailsuspended for 12 months with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by a Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Simpson was banned and disqualified until he passed an extended driving test in January last year for an offensive of dangerous driving. In June last year he was also banned from the road for 12 months for driving while disqualified and put on a suspended prison sentence.

On September 4 a police officer saw Simpson driving an Audi on Rigby Road and recognised him. Checks showed he was disqualified but police were unable to locate the car.

The next day police again saw him at the wheel of the Audi. Simpson darted the car behind a bus and then ran off. He was identified from the CCTV at the rear of the bus. Brett Chappell, defending, said Simpson had surrendered himself at the police station.

Simpson, who had recently become a father, had previously not revealed he suffered from mental health problems. An expert’s reports shown to the court described him as paranoid and said he was now receiving medication for the condition.

Mr Chappell said at the time of the offences Simpson thought he was being targeted by Russian troops in the area which had been employed by the Government.

Wayne Anyon, 44, breaching a restraining order

A man who blatantly breached a court order for the fifth time has been sent to prison.

Wayne Anyon, formerly of Clifford Road, North shore, who was said in court to be now living rough on benches in Stanley Park, was sentenced to 112 days’ jail by Blackpool Magistrates. He admitted contacting a woman which he is prevented from doing by a restraining order.

Jason Longstaff, 44, theft

A defendant was unable to attend court as he had had an allergic reaction to washing power magistrates were told. Jason Longstaff, 44, of Claremont Road, North Shore, is accused of stealing biscuits, flowers and drinks valued at £43 from Morrisons.

Defence lawyer, Stephen Duffy said:”He said he could not attend as he had had an allergic reaction to washing powder and he was given advice to go to his doctor.”

Longstaff was bailed by Blackpool magistrates and banned from entering Morrisons, Cleveleys, as a condition of his bail.

Linda Hunt, 55, theft

A woman accused of stealing a dog has gone on the run. Linda Hunt, 55, of Exchange Street, North Shore, is alleged to have stolen a Patterdale terrier dog belonging to a man. The offence is said to have taken place in Poulton on September 7 this year. Hunt failed to attend court and a warrant without bail was issued for her arrest by Blackpool magistrates.

Brian Byrne, 29, criminal damage

A man whose relationship had finished took his anger out on a bus shelter.

Brian Byrne, 29, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool admitted causing £1,450 damage to glass panes in the shelter near Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard that Byrne was suffering mental health problems and adjourned sentence pending him being examined by a mental health worker.