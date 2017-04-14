Blackpool: From the courts 14-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Gila Brown, 19, theft

A teenage girl spent the night with a stranger and then took off with his bank card on Valentine’s Day.

Gila Brown, who was hooked on crack cocaine at the time, then spent hundreds of pounds belonging to the victim.

Brown, 19, of Wall Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft of a bank card and £555 cash.

She was bailed for pre-sentence reports but failed to return to court and a warrant without bail was issued for her arrest by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the victim was driving in Blackpool on February 13 at 11.30pm and asked Brown for directions.

She got in his car and offered to go back to his home in St Annes which he agreed to.

On February 14, he woke at 1pm to find some cash and his bank card gone.

On his phone was a text from a cab firm at 9.14am saying a cab was waiting outside so it appeared she had left then.

The victim went to his bank to cancel his card and found more than £500 had been spent using the card, including £400 at a sports shop.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Brown, who had no previous convictions, said the victim, who was about 20 years older than her, invited her back to his home and told her she could have what she wanted.

At the time of the offences she was addicted to crack cocaine, on benefits and could not afford her next fix.

She said she had some crack cocaine at the victim’s house.

After that Brown said she told him she wanted to go home and he gave her his bank card and pin number so she could pay for a taxi.

She had used the card to get £250 and her then boyfriend had used it at a sports shop.

Brown had only had the crack cocaine addiction for about three weeks and was now getting help from rehabilitation specialists.

Ibrahim Mansary, 41, assault

A man attacked his girlfriend during an argument over his wife.

Ibrahim Mansary grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and pinned her to a bed after she complained about his wife interfering.

Mansary, 41, of Huntley Avenue, Layton, denied assaulting his girlfriend but was found guilty of the offence after a trial.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a three months tagged curfew from 9pm to 7am and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim with £200 costs by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Mansary was also put on a two year restraining order which bans him from contacting or trying to contact the victim, except through a solicitor in relation to contact with their child.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, told the judge Mansary’s girlfriend said they had had an on-off relationship for five years and had a young son together.

On January 26 the girlfriend said she complained to Mansary about his current wife interfering and saying something about their son.

She went to phone his wife and put her on speaker phone and she described Mansary as freaking out.

He grabbed her throat and pinned her on the bed.

She screamed for help and the police were alerted.

After the attack her throat was sore and she was in discomfort when she swallowed.

Ashley Fisher, defending, said his client accepted there were possible mental health and alcohol issues in his behaviour which needed to be addressed.

Boy, 14, breach of bail conditions

A teenage boy accused of obstructing a woman police constable broke the law when he was bailed.

The 14-year-old, from North Shore, who can not be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of his bail by being in the resort’s town centre between 5pm and 8am.

Magistrates agreed to rebail him to appear at the resort’s youth court.

Jason Irvine, 27. possessing a knife and a broken bottle in public

A man alleged to have carried weapons in the street had taken the drug Spice.

And when Jason Irvine was arrested by police he is said to have told them he was fighting off “Zombies and demons.”

Irvine, of no fixed address, was arrested in Foxhall Road, Blackpool, on Wednesday at 5am.

He appeared before magistrates facing two charges of possessing a knife and a broken bottle in public.

The court sent 27-year-old Irvine for trial at Preston Crown Court .He was remanded in custody until his appearance at the higher court on May 10.

Defence lawyer Hugh Pond did not apply for bail and told the magistrates: “I was at his interview at the police station which was quite bizarre.”

John Dunn, 52, assault

A man terrified his heavily pregnant former girlfriend when he grabbed her arms through a window in the early hours.

John Dunn was angry with his ex because he believed she was having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Dunn, a 52-year-old hotel worker, of The Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work for the community and pay £200 compensation to his ex with £200 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Dunn was also put on a two year restraining order which bans him from contacting or attempting to contact his ex except through a solicitor in regard to child contact by District Judge Brailsford.

The judge told him: “This was a serious incident on a young lady of significant vulnerability.”

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the couple had been in a relationship just over two years and had a child together, but had split up four days before the offence.

On October 31 at 2.10am, Dunn’s ex, who was 26 weeks pregnant, heard banging at her bedroom window. When she opened it Dunn grabbed her arms, called her a paedophile and told her he would take her children off her.

She had red fingerprint marks on her arms and scratches. In a victim impact statement she said since the incident she had suffered from anxiety depression and post traumatic stress disorder and feared leaving the house in case she bumped into him.

Leisa Splaine, defending, said her client had chosen to leave his girlfriend because of his concerns over the nature of her relationship with a teenager.

He was angry, had something to drink and foolishly went round to the address they had once shared intending to talk to her about the relationship.