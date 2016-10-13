Blackpool: From the courts 13-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 12.

James Edward Rogerson, 26, causing death by careless driving

A 26-year-old man has made his first court appearance charged with causing death by careless driving.

James Edward Rogerson, of Game Farm, Station Road, Singleton, is alleged to have caused the death of 60-year-old decorator Roy Leadbetter on March 18 on Garstang Road East, Poulton.

Mr Leadbetter died from head injuries in Royal Preston hospital following the incident in which Rogerson is said to have been driving a Nissan Navarra.

District Judge Janet Goodwin adjourned proceedings until November 11. Rogerson was granted unconditional bail.

Steven Perkes, 28, causing damage and two assaults

A new dad pushed the mother of his three-week-old baby into a wardrobe at their home.

Steven Perkes had previously searched the house, even looking under the bed to see if there was someone there, before accused his partner of seeing other men and pulling her hair.

In the fracas, the Moses basket in which their baby daughter was sleeping got moved about, the court was told.

Perkes, 28, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault and one offence of damaging a door.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said Perkes accused his partner of drinking too much and after an argument she said he grabbed her hair and pulled it, on October 9 about 7pm.

When police arrived she said she did not want him charged.

Perkes left, but the next morning around 4.40am, his partner heard banging at the front door. He came in, searched the house, accused her of seeing other men and pushed her by the neck into a wardrobe.

Perkes had a previous conviction for assaulting another girlfriend.

John McLaren, defending, said the young couple had been under the stresses and strains of having a new baby and no income.

Perkes hoped to soon get work as a welder’s mate.

The day of the first assault Perkes’ partner had gone out and he agreed to cook the meal. He had not had a drink and when she returned he thought she had drunk too much, the court was told. During a row he had momentarily pulled her hair.

She had not wanted him charged with an offence, just to leave the house which he did. He had some drink at a pub and intended sleeping in his car but cold prevented him doing that.

The front door of their address was already damaged and Perkes had known how to manipulate it to get in. During a second row he admitted pushing her.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work for the community and told to pay £25 compensation for each assault with £50 compensation for the door plus £85 costs by Blackpool magistrates.

Debra Webster, 50, driving with excess alcohol

A mum who set out on a mercy mission to keep the peace came under police suspicion because she was driving cautiously.

Debra Webster was found to be more than twice the alcohol limit when police pulled her over

Webster, 50, of Laycock Gate, Layton, who pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, wept in the dock throughout the hearing.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £110 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police saw Webster driving a Ford cautiously on Devonshire Road and then swerving about the carriageway on September 22 at 11.45pm.

A breath test showed 83 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Webster’s life was about to fall apart as she had a son with Asperger’s who would only trust her to take him out and to appointments at the doctor’s and hospital. He said the impact of her losing her licence would be devastating for him, and the offence was completely out of character for Webster as she did not usually go out at night, but there was an argument between her son and daughter-in-law and she made the foolish decision to go to try and keep the peace.