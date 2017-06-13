Blackpool: From the courts 13/06/17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jonathan Smith, 26, assault

A man who argued with his girlfriend because she would not given him a kiss punched her in the jaw while she had their baby daughter in her arms.

Jonathan Smith, 26, formerly of Bowness Avenue, Thornton, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the couple had been in a relationship for 18 months.

On May 29, Smith came home about 11pm and there was an argument between them about food preparation.

Smith then went to kiss her but she did not want him to do that. He started pushing her and she described herself as “going flying”.

She picked up the baby and was cuddling her when Smith punched her on the right side of the jaw.

When interviewed by police, Smith said he had little recollection of what happened, but said what his partner said was likely to be true.

Here is Monday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 12-06-17

Bethany Pirie, 22, theft

A woman who wanted to remain in custody was told by a judge he could not grant her wish.

Bethany Pirie, who stole from her family, previously asked to remain in prison because she had nowhere to live and she wanted to conquer her drug addiction.

Pirie, 22, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to stealing a television and a mobile phone valued at £1,185 from her grandmother, appeared at court via the video-link from Styal Prison.

She was sentenced to a nine months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £25 and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford

The judge said: “I am concerned about what I am being told but I have no means of solving it. I have to sentence according to the sentencing rules.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Pirie had been staying at her grandparents and had a key to the side door.

On May 3 she went to her gran’s workplace and asked for money for tobacco. When Pirie’s gran returned to her home she found a TV and her phone missing.

She checked the CCTV and saw Pirie and two men walking down the side of the property. Later they were seen coming out with the two men carrying the TV.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had struggled with a drug addiction and asked to remain in prison so she could get clean of drugs.

Pirie had got in debt to a drug gang and she had let the two men into her grandparents home to settle the debt.

Mr Coyle added: “She has nowhere to live and no money. Her family are unable to offer her accommodation because of the fear she may take other things to sell for drugs.”

Ohne Kyaing, 49, possession of a false passport

A political leader of the student organisation which opposes the military dictatorship in Myanmar, formerly Burma, has made his first appearance at court accused of having a fake passport.

Ohne Kyaing, 49, of Charles Street, North Shore. who has been working as a care worker, is charged with possessing a false passport with the intention of inducing the Disclosure and Barring Service to verify personal information about him.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 7 at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the case could only be heard at crown court. She opposed an application for bail for Kyaing made by defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle.

Kyaing was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 12.

Dailen Royle, 20, breach of a restraining order

A man accused of breaching a restraining order has appeared at court via the video-link from Preston Prison.

Dailen Royle, 20, of Pickmere Avenue, South Shore, who denied the offence, was remanded in custody towards his trial on July 21 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Simon Griffiths, 28, burglary

A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted burgling a flat.

Simon Griffiths, 28, admitted breaking into a neighbour’s flat on Gorton Street, North Shore.

He stole a television set and other goods.

When the flat owner returned he found goods missing and CCTV showed Griffiths going into the flat via a window and leaving by the front door.

Gerry Coyle,defending, said that Griffiths had found out his girlfriend had a £500 drug debt – and had been threatened with violence if she did not pay up.

“The burglary was committed to pay off this debt,” said the lawyer.

Magistrates refused to grant Griffiths bail and sent him to Preston Crown Court to be sentenced on July 12.

Marcus Seddon, 18, breach of bail

An 18-year-old man breached the terms of his bail by attending Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Marcus Seddon of Osborne Road, South Shore, is not supposed to go to the hospital apart from emergency treatment or pre arranged medical appointments.

Magistrates ruled that Seddon broke his bail after he denied the office.

Seddon told the court that he had gone to the hospital because of cuts on his arms and needed help because he had overdosed.

He told the hearing: “I was not given any tests or triaged.”

However, the court heard that Seddon had been seen by a doctor and accident and emergency and did not need medical attention. He was re-bailed.

Andrew Dickson, 30, breach of non-molestation order

A 30-year-old Blackpool man has denied two allegations that he breached a non-molestation order.

Andrew Dickson of Pleasant Street, North Shore, is said to have twice contacted his former partner .

Magistrates remanded Dickson on bail pending his trial on August 8.

Jessica Smith, 22, attempting to pervert the course of justice

A woman has made her first appearance at court accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Jessica Smith, 22, of Green Drive, Cleveleys, is alleged to have sent a series of texts to a witness asking that they give an account which would assist a suspect.

The offence is said to have taken place between August 22 and December 7 last year.

Smith was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 12.