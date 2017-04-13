Blackpool: From the courts 13-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Brian Dunne, 47, theft

A man returned twice to a Blackpool store to steal extension leads on both occasions.

Brian Dunne, 47, of Grantley Street, Ashton, Wigan, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to do 55 hours unpaid work for the community and to pay £78 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Dunne went into Home Bargains, Talbot Road, on February 14 and stole a set of £40 extension leads. He returned to the store the next day and took extension leads valued at £38.

Allan Cobain, defending, said Dunne had been an HGV driver. He started taking pills to keep him alert on the road and then progressed to taking other drugs.

This had led to the loss of his job and the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his child. He had gone to live with his mother and committed the offences because he was very short of money.

Richard Capper, 27, assault

New Year celebrations ended in horror for a teenage girl when her boyfriend attacked her.

Richard Capper chased his girlfriend round the kitchen table and demanded she get into bed with him.

When she refused he pulled her to the ground, pushed her face into the floor and punched her in the head twice, breaking her cheekbone.

Capper, a 27-year-old factory worker, of Ashton Avenue, Knott End, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks jail, suspended for 12 months, with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a 56 days curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £250 compensation with £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the couple had been partners for seven months and after celebrating at a New Year’s Eve party went to the teenager’s home.

On January 1 at 6.30am the victim said Capper started being nasty to her after she asked him to sleep on the sofa because he was drunk.

He chased her saying: “Come here I’m going to kill you.”

He then lay on her bed and told her to get in with him.

When she refused, he attacked her and she was forced to bite his nose to get him off her, before jumping out of a ground floor window.

She went to hospital where a fractured cheekbone was diagnosed, which if it did not heal would need surgery.

Capper had a former conviction for assaulting a previous girlfriend by kicking and punching her and throwing a drink over her.

Probation officer Lesley Whittaker said in a report to the court that Capper suffered from depression and usually kept his alcohol use to a minimum of half-a-pint on special occasions.

On New Year’s Eve he had five pints at a party and his recollection of what happened was vague. Since the offence he had not drunk alcohol.

Defence lawyer, Peter Manning, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Frederick English, 38, assault

A man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in Blackpool.

Frederick English, 38, of Cartmell Road, Mereside, had his case adjourned by District Judge Brailsford.

He must live at his given address, keep a tagged curfew from 7pm to 6am and not contact the complainant or go within 100 metres of an address on the resort’s Central Drive.

Sean Singleton, 21, assault, failure to answer bail

A man kicked his girlfriend so hard he left the impression of his trainer in a bruise on her arm.

Sean Singleton, 21, of Lower Lune Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and failing to answer bail to attend court.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Singleton’s girlfriend said they were arguing over his mother on April 4. Singleton threw a chair and started to gather up his belongings saying he was leaving.

She was on the sofa and he kicked her leaving an imprint bruise of his trainer on her forearm. He later hit her on the back of the head.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, became upset because his girlfriend had been saying unsavoury things about his mother.

He wanted to leave and she was stopping him. He admitted kicking out and pushing her head down. Singleton wanted to resume their relationship.

Anthony Atkins, 28, and Matthew Short, 19, going equipped for burglary

Two men accused of going equipped for burglary in Blackpool with a weapon have made their first appearance at court.

Anthony Atkins, 28, of Hawthorn Road, North Shore, is charged with going equipped for burglary with a hammer.

Matthew Short, 19, of North Avenue, Layton, is charged with with going equipped for burglary with a knife.

Short is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place April 10.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

Atkins was remanded in custody and Short on bail for a trial on May 12 by District Judge Brailsford.

Paul Myerscourgh, 40, having a loaded weapon in public

A man accused of pointing a loaded gun at his former girlfriend’s head as she sat on her bed has made his first appearance at court.

Paul Myerscough, 40, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, is charged with having a gas powered loaded air gun with intent to cause his ex partner to believe violence would be used against her.

He is also accused of having a loaded air weapon in public.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Edmonson Place, Fleetwood, on Tuesday.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, asked for bail for his client and said Myerscough had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offences.

Myerscough was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 10 by magistrates.

He must live at his given address, keep an 8pm to 7am curfew, not contact the complainant and not enter Fleetwood except for medical appointments and to collect prescriptions from the port’s medical centre on Dock Road.