Blackpool: From the courts 13-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Gary Boyes, 40, threatening behaviour

A man was arrested by police after saying he was going to kill a 14-year-old girl by stabbing her.

Gary Boyes, 40, of Charles Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Boyes was under the care of mental health specialists and on December 22 told a specialist of his intention to kill a 14-year-old girl.

He said he needed sectioning because he had night terrors about stabbing the girl.

The mental health worker alerted police.

When interviewed by police Boyes said he had suffered stress after his father’s death and the death of his brother in Afghanistan.

He added he had got angry because he had to talk about his past.

He later told mental health workers he had said what he said about killing the girl in temper and that he was not going to do it,

Boyes told magistrates: “I had been under a lot of stress at the time and it took its toll.”

Thomas Radley, 31, possession of cannabis

A kitchen porter was found with a small bag of cannabis when police searched him.

Thomas Radley, 31, of Cumbrian Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said police called to reports of a disturbance saw Radley on Springfield Road, on December 23, at 8.10am. He appeared under the influence of something and when he was searched officers found the bag of cannabis.

Howard Green, defending, told magistrates: “It was a very small amount of cannabis which he admits he very occasionally misuses.”

Radley said he had self-referred himself to drugs rehabilitation specialists.

Stephen Ferris, 47, begging

A prolific beggar has been halted from asking for money on the streets of Blackpool.

Stephen Ferris, 47, of Church Street, Blackpool, agreed to be the subject of a two year Criminal Behaviour imposed by magistrates.

He has 13 convictions for begging in the town centre.

He can sit down in the town centre but must not have a cup in front of him and must not threaten or abuse members of the public.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan told the court that Ferris was made the subject of an interim order and initial difficulties his client had understanding the restrictions have now been dealt with.

John Hartley, 36, assault

A man accused of pushing his girlfriend causing her to fall to the ground has appeared at court.

John Hartley, 36, of Weeton Road, Wesham, pleaded not guilty to three offences of assaulting his partner and was bailed to March 7 for trial. He must not contact his partner as a condition of his bail.

Aidan Ellerker, 22, theft

A man accused of theft has been put on the wanted list.

Aidan Ellerker, 22, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, who is alleged to have stolen meat valued at £50 from Asda, Fleetwood, had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Sean Waistle, 23, drug-driving

A defendant was unable to attend court because he was attending the funeral of a relative.

Sean Waistle, 23, of Wharton Street, Thornton, who is accused of being in charge of a car on the resort’s Odeon Cinema car park while under the influence of drugs, had his case adjourned.

Daniel Simpson, 20, theft

A man accused of burgling the resort’s Earlsway Hotel stealing cash and watches was not present at the first hearing of his case.

Daniel Simpson, 20, of Osborne Road, South Shore, had his case adjourned.

Lewis Craig, 23, threatening behaviour

A tenant kicked at a shop door belonging to his landlord and approached him carrying a spade.

Lewis Craig, 23, of Belmont Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was fined £40 with £30 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the landlord was told Craig and his partner were moving out of a flat above a shop he had, on December 22.

Craig came to the shop and shouted at the landlord then left.

He returned and kicked at the door then left again.

Next the landlord saw him approaching with a spade.

Craig told magistrates he had complained to the landlord over repairs to the flat which had not been done. He added he had not been given two months’ notice to leave and the landlord had turned off the electric and water to the flat.

He returned to the flat needing to wash and found the freezer off so he went round to the landlord’s shop and knocked at his door to ask him to turn the electric and water back on.

Joshua Davenport, 24, assault

A 24-year-old Bispham man has appeared at court charged with assaulting the same woman four times.

Magistrates remanded Joshua Davenport in custody pending his appearance at Preston Crown Court on February 8.

Davenport, of Lodge Close, pleaded not guilty to assault causing her actual bodily harm and three allegations of common assault on her.