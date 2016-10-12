Blackpool: From the courts 12-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 11.

A man who had previously broken his former girlfriend’s jaw scared her when he turned up at her home.

Dale Docherty, who had been banned by a court from contacting his ex, was drunk at the time and said he wanted to see his son.

Docherty, 22, of Dinmore Place, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Docherty had previously been placed on an indefinite restraining order after he wounded his partner. The order prohibited him from contacting her.

On October 1, he turned up at his girlfriend’s Blackpool home with a bottle of vodka, smelling of drink, the court was told. She was there with her son and new partner.

Docherty had had nothing to do with bringing up his child, but he said he had come to see him. When told he was not allowed to, he became angry. The court heard he told her ‘Get your fat boyfriend out here’ and called her foul names.

She said he left her ‘badly scared’. She was crying and so was the child.

Robert Castle, defending, said it was his client’s first breach of the order which had been imposed more than two years previously. Docherty said his ex had called him twice this year, once just two weeks before the offence.

He had resisted going round to see her but on this occasion he was drunk so he went and spoke to her.

Docherty was sentenced to 12 weeks’ prison suspended for 24 months with up to 30 days’ rehabilitation, and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £85 costs by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

David Torr, 24, assault

A man punched a bar customer in the face after being rebuked about the way he talked to a restroom attendant.

David Torr than left Bar 19, Queen Street, and when the victim remonstrated with him about his behaviour again he punched him once more in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Torr, 24, of Conway Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order with up to 15 days’ rehabilitation, fined £5 with £100 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “I accept you have difficulties but you can not just go out and belt someone.”

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police were told Torr had hit someone in Bar 19 on August 9 at 2.30am. Officers then saw Torr being escorted out of Pop World on The Strand.

The second time the victim was punched he was knocked to the ground, but got up within seconds. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to an eye.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Torr had split up with his partner and his friends decided to take him into town to cheer him up. He got separated from his friends and went into Bar 19 alone.

Torr, who suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism, had been drinking. He said the victim spoke to him aggressively and he felt he acted in self-defence when he punched him once. The victim and one his friend’s then followed him.

Ronald Hunter, 41, possession of extreme pornography

A man accused of possessing pig porn has had the eleventh hearing of his case at court.

Ronald Hunter, 41, of Easington Crescent, Grange Park, who was not present at the hearing, has previously pleaded not guilty to possessing extreme pornography involving a person having intercourse with a pig.

Hunter also denied possessing an indecent video of a child on his phone at Blackpool in August last year. Blackpool magistrates bailed Hunter to November 8 for an expert’s report on his mobile phone.

Daniel Mullen, 56, theft

A man accused of stealing meat from the Blackpool branch of Sainsbury’s has had his case adjourned for medical reports by resort magistrates.

Daniel Mullen, 56, of Saville Road, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client would use the defence that he had previously had a head injury and a medical report was needed.

Benjamin Lee, 27, driving with excess alcohol without insurance

A fish and chip shop worker was over the alcohol limit when he was pulled over by police.

Benjamin Lee, a 27-year-old dad-of-six, of Knowsley Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police stopped Lee as he drove a Ford Focus in West Park Drive on September 12 at 1.45am. A breath test showed 57 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. He had a previous conviction for drink-driving.

Lee told the judge: “I was returning the car home. I should not have done it.”

Liam Gould, 30, two assaults and possession of cannabis

A hotelier and his wife were both assaulted by a visitor to Blackpool who was suffering from a massive alcohol problem.

Liam Gould, 30, travelled from his home city of Coventry to enjoy a weekend in the resort.

But when he was turned away from the Beverley Hotel on Charnley Road he took out his revenge on the owners, Blackpool Magistrates were told.

Gould admitted two charges of assault and one of possessing cannabis.

He punched the male victim several times and then kicked the woman after they told him they had no vacancies.

Police arrested Gould when he was found trying to get a room at another hotel.

In her witness statement the female victim said:”The man who assaulted me he was fired up and frightening.

“His attacks her completely unprovoked.”

Mitch Serangi, defending, said Gould was a chronic alcoholic who would drink up to 16 cans a day.

Magistrates asked for reports on Gould before sentence.

Lucy Sherriff, 25, breaching a restrainining order

A mum of three broke a court order when she went to visit a friend in Fleetwood.

Lucy Sherriff, 25, of Ardern Grove, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Sherriff was on a restraining order which banned her from entering Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood.

On July 1, her former partner saw her come out of an address on that road. She had two of the children with her and spoke to him.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client had been visiting a friend. He told the court Sherriff’s ex then turned up in a car and said her ex had missed the last three access visits with the children and the couple had words.

Sherriff was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge John Maxwell at Blackpool Magistrates.