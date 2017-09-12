Blackpool: From the courts 12-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Paul Gibson, 26, threatening behaviour

A man caused a fracas in Blackpool town centre mid-morning when told he could not sleep in front of a store.

Paul Gibson, 26, of Northumberland Avenue, north Shore, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to outside Wilko’s where Gibson appeared to be asleep on August 2 at 11.30am.

He was rude to officers when told he had to move on and when alcohol he had with him was seized he abused officers.

At the time the area was busy with women and children and he was arrested. On the way to the police station he made threats to an officer.

Darren Greenwood, 28, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A banned driver who was caught behind the wheel told police: “I haven’t got an excuse, basically I couldn’t be bothered walking and just took the risk.”

Darren Greenwood had lied twice to police and given a false name when he was stopped and asked for his details by an officer.

Greenwood, a 28-year-old painter and decorator, of Exchange Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

The court was told that three months after being banned from the road for an offence of driving with excess alcohol police saw Greenwood in an Vauxhall Astra in a loading bay on Corporation Street on August 4 about 1pm.

Joey Hoban, 30, assault

A painter and decorator has made his first appearance at court accused of punching two 16-year-old boys and a man.

Joey Hoban, 30, of Ibbison Court, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to three offences of assault on September 3.

He also denied causing £1,100 of damage to a front door and window of a property on Hawes Side Lane, Marton.

Hoban was bailed to appear for trial on November 17.

James Kay, 21, theft and obstructing police

A man went into a store wearing bloodstained clothing and walked out wearing a new outfit.

However, 21-year-old James Kay failed to pay the £36-50 to Primark for his new clothes.

Kay of Oban Place, Bispham, admitted theft and obstructing the police who were alerted by Primark to what had happened.

Kay was given a one year conditional discharge,ordered to pay compensation to the store and pay £105 court costs.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Kay went into the store in his blood stained clothes, took clothes from the display and went into a changing room.

He emerged in his new outfit.

When he was stopped by police Kay told officer he had needed the clothes because he looked like”The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” after being assaulted by a group of youth.

Paul Thompson, 36, breach of the peace

A drunken man was ordered out of his home by police who had been called to sort out a domestic row.

Paul Thompson, 36, had been involved in a row with his wife at their home on Trafalgar Road,Blackpool. Thompson admitted a breach of the peace.

The court heard how officers told Thompson to leave the premises but he returned to collect his dog.

Thompson apologised to the court and was bound over in the sum of £200 for a year.

Aidan Atchison, 20, drink-driving

An apprentice hairdresser led police on a 70mph chase round Wesham.

Aidan Atchison was driving at 50mph above the 20mph speed limit in the village when he hit a kerb and damaged his car.

Officers finally caught up with him at his home where he was drunk and lying fully clothed in bed.

Atchison, a 20-year-old father, of Greenhill Avenue, Wesham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police and careless driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £250 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Janet Wardell, told him: “The aggravating features were the high speed you were driving at and the fact you hit the kerb.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Atchison driving a Renault Clio at high speed on Fleetwood Road, Wesham, on August 12 at 1.17am.

“Police put on their vehicle’s blue lights but Atchison refused to stop.”