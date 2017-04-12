Blackpool: From the courts 12-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Giorgio Arciniega, 19, assault

A Champagne-fuelled New Year’s Eve in an upmarket bar at Lytham ended in a man being seriously injured.

Giorgio Arciniega head-butted the man to the floor and punched him six times in the face before tearing off his own T-shirt and walking away at Henry’s Bar.

Blood poured from the victim’s mouth and one of his teeth had been knocked out.

The victim, a student, was taken to hospital where he received emergency dental treatment to have his two front teeth wired on New Year’s Day.

However, now he has been told it is likely both teeth will have to be removed and he faces more surgery and months of treatment.

Arciniega, a 19-year-old university student, of Warton Street, Lytham, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on May 10 by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Brenda Wildish, told him: “This was a prolonged attack which has caused life-changing injuries.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Arciniega and his victim, who knew each other from social media and mutual friends, were talking on December 31 at about 11.40pm, when the defendant suddenly head-butted and punched him.

When interviewed, Arciniega told police he had drunk two glasses of champagne at home, four beers at a friend’s and some vodka plus more champagne at Henry’s Bar before attacking the man.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said Arciniega, who had no previous convictions, was from a good family and he had behaved entirely out of character.

He had given himself up to the police, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and shown genuine remorse.

Liam Higham, 24, drink-driving, driving with no insurance or a licence

A security officer was over the limit when police saw him driving the wrong way along a one-way street in Blackpool.

Liam Higham, 24, of Yew Tree Avenue, Grimsargh, Preston, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Higham driving a Ford Focus the wrong way along Milbourne Street, on March 21 at 2.10am.

A breath test showed 42 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. He had a former drink-driving conviction in 2008 and a conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit last year.

John Didsbury, defending, said Higham had come to the resort with a friend who was having marital problems. The friend drank a lot and his car was in an area where it was likely to be clamped.

The car needed to be moved to an all night car park and Higham foolishly agreed to do it as he had not had as much to drink as his friend.

Steven Wright, 38, drunk and disorderly

A man had to be pepper-sprayed after he became aggressive and told police officers: “You lot better get some back-up.”

Steven Wright, 38, of Albert Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an address on Albert Road, on March 19 at 9pm where Wright, who was extremely drunk, had caused a disturbance.

Police managed to get him out but he said he was going nowhere and an officer had to pepper-spray him.

Wright told magistrates: “I’m sorry it happened.”

Phillip Whittle, 38, possession of heroin

A father-of-five turned to class A drugs after his 15-year relationship with the mother of his children broke down.

Phillip Whittle was found with a metal box in his boxer shorts containing five wraps of heroin when police raided his address.

Whittle, 36, of Barton Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with six months drug rehabilitation, fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home on January 11. Drugs were found in a container in Whittle’s boxer shorts.

Hugh Pond, defending, said Whittle and his partner separated last November and there was no prospect of a reconciliation.

As a result of the break-up, Whittle started to suffer from depression and to mix with people who were using class A drugs. He bought some drugs and it was only shortly afterwards that police carried out their raid.

Richard Parry, 48, driving while disqualified and with no insurance

A man accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance has been put on the wanted list.

Richard Parry, 48, of Argosy Avenue, Grange Park, had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates for his arrest after he failed to come into the courtroom.

He had left a message saying he had to leave court as his partner had breathing problems.

Gila Brown, 19, theft

A teenage girl accused of stealing money and a cash card valued together at £555 from a man on Valentine’s Day has been put on the wanted list.

Gila Brown, 19, Wall Street, North Shore, had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for her arrest after she failed to attend court.

Sarah Thomas, 42, theft

A woman stole goods to sell for money because she was facing eviction from her home.

Sarah Thomas, 42, of Claremont Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was sentenced to eight weeks prison, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Thomas stole razors and facial cream from Wilko, Nutter Road, Cleveleys, on March 8.

She concealed them down her top and covered them with her coat and scarf. When interviewed she said she had sold the goods for £20.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said her housing benefit had been suspended for a very long time and was facing eviction proceedings.