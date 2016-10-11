Blackpool: From the courts 11-10-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from October 10.

Daniel Thompson, 35, possession of cannabis

A dad of two young children was found with cannabis valued at more than £2,000 in the back garden of his home and in his car.

Daniel Thompson told police, called to the address because of a domestic incident, that the drugs were all for his own use.

Thompson, a 35-year-old ground-worker, formerly of Grange Road, St Annes, now living in St Albans Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said police were called to a report of a domestic incident at Thompson’s then-address in Grange Road on September 18.

Thompson’s two children aged six and seven were present.

Police found six bags of cannabis with a weight of 23g with an estimated value of £2,270, in the back garden and in his car.

When interviewed, he denied any knowledge of the drugs, claiming they belonged to his ex partner, which she denied.

He had two previous convictions for cannabis possession and was on a suspended prison sentence for assault at the time of the offence.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said Thompson said the cannabis was all for his personal use and that he could afford to buy in bulk because he had a good job.

Thompson was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 9 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Amanda Holvey, 30, driving with excess alcohol

A woman who received an emergency call from her sister crashed her car as she set off to go to her.

Amanda Holvey was more than twice over the alcohol limit when she hit a neighbour’s parked car in the cul-de-sac where she lived.

Holvey, a 30-year-old mum, of Mornington Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said police were called to Mornington Road where Holvey had hit a parked car in her BMW on September 18 at 12.10am.

She told police she had drunk some wine. A breath test showed 84 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had had no intention of going out but she received an hysterical call from her sister who had been involved in a domestic incident.

As she set off and attempted a three-point turn in the cul-de-sac she lived at, she hit the parked car. As a result of the incident she had lost a job because she could not get to it without being able to drive. She had also had to sell the car and lost £4.500 on it.

Dean Finegan, 28, assault causing actual bodily harm

A doorman accused of knocking a man unconscious with one punch has made his first appearance at court.

Dean Finegan, 28, of Vicarage Mews, St Edmunds Road, Marton, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and asked for trial at crown court.

It is alleged the victim needed plastic surgery and was left with permanent scarring to his lip.

Finegan was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 9 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Harley Bowker, 25, driving with excess alcohol

A woman who has admitted drink-driving aims to be able retain her licence and keep on driving.

Harley Bowker, 25, of Warley Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen on Blackpool Road, St Annes, with 144 micrograms of alcohol in her blood – the legal limit is 80.

Bowker claims her drink was spiked and her case was adjourned to November 21 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, for her to show special reasons why she should not be disqualified from driving.

Stuart Howarth, 42, assault

A joiner accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face with his toolbox cutting the bridge of her nose has made his first appearance at court.

Stuart Haworth, 42, formerly of Hilton Avenue, South Shore, now living at Lord Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his partner on October 9.

He was bailed to December 15 for trial by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Haworth must live at his given address and not contact the complainant or go within 50 metres of her address as conditions of his bail.

Stephanie Harrison, 28, breaching the peace

A woman has admitted breaching the peace on Sunday at Blackpool.

Stephanie Harrison, 28, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months by District Judge John Maxwell, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Yolands Kershaw, 39, breach of the peace

Police were called after a woman was reported as causing a disturbance on Blackpool’s Hill Street.

Yolanda Kershaw, 39, of Clifford Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told that on October 9 police were called to an address on Hill Street where Kershaw was shouting and screaming.

Police officers gave her a lift home but a few hours later she was back screaming and shouting again.

Daniel Taylor, 24, burglary

A 17-year-old boy was part of a gang who raided a house in Cleveleys and stole approximately £3,000 of property, a judge was told.

The teenager was also the getaway driver as the gang got away with a haul of computers, phones and personal items from the address on Manor Drive. The burglars drove from Burnley to the Fylde coast on what the judge described as “a burglary expedition which had all the hallmarks of a professional escapade and in which a significant amount of property was stolen.”

After returning to their home town the youth tried to evade police in a pursuit. The 17-year-old, of Padiham, Burnley, who can not be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to burglary, failing to stop for police and driving a Ford Ka on West Park Drive, Burnley, without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was bailed for sentence at Burnley Youth Court on November 7 by District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The teenager must live at his given address and not enter Blackpool or contact his co-accused as conditions of his bail. Pam Smith, prosecuting, said the burglary took place on October 8. Police recovered all the property which had been stolen.

Dominic McEvoy, unemployed, of Trinity Close, and Daniel Taylor, a barber, of Elizabeth Street, both 24 and of Burnley, who are also charged with the burglary, indicated they would both plead not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor asked for their case to be sent to crown court and opposed bail for the duo. They were refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 9 by the judge.