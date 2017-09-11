Blackpool: From the courts 11-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Raven Gwilliam, 20, theft, assault, damage, failing to answer bail and two offences of racially aggravated threatening behaviour

A woman with a significant criminal history fuelled by alcohol shouted race-hate remarks at a couple running a shop.

Raven Gwilliam swore at the Asian couple saying “why don’t you go back to your own country” after they challenged her when she started drinking a can of alcohol she had taken from their shop.

Gwilliam, a 20-year-old former cleaner, formerly of Oxford Road, Blackpool, now living at Braithwaite Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault, theft, damage, failing to answer bail and two offences of racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

She was sentenced to 28 days jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Gwilliam went into the resort’s Buy Low Bargains shop, took a can from the fridge, began drinking from it and started walking out without paying on April 27 at 11.30am.

When the Asian couple challenged her she became aggressive and made race-hate comments including calling the woman “immigration lady.”

In a separate incident on August 8 Gwilliam was shut-out of her flat on Rawcliffe Street after a fracas.

She kicked the front door causing glass to showered onto a 12 weeks pregnant woman’s legs scratching them.She had previous convictions for assault, damage and public order offences.In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said Gwilliam had a long history of mental health problems and was on the Autism spectrum.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client was thoroughly ashamed of her behaviour.

She said she was not a racist.

Lee Deward, 35, fraud

A 35-year-old man has appeared before Blackpool Magistrates and admitted a £47,500 VAT fraud. Lee Deward, who ran an Internet based company from his home in St David’s Close,St Annes is alleged to have carried out the fraud over the seven year period.

Deward who has since moved to Bootle, Merseyside, faces two charges of defrauding the Government of out VAT by submitting false returns.

Deward was bailed by magistrates who ruled that his cases must be heard at Preston Crown Court because of the amount involved. Magistrates were told that altough Deward admitted the offences he would contest the amount involved.

James Beeston, 27, robbery

A defendant making his first appearance at court accused of attempting to rob a man of a car refused to speak during the hearing.

James Beeston was said to have been run over by a car and was suffering from a problem that prevented him from being able to talk.Beeston, 27, of Mount Road, Fleetwood, is charged with attempting to rob a man of a Mini Clubman in Fleetwood on Wednesday.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, who did not ask for bail for Beeston, told magistrates: “My client was run over and was treated in hospital overnight.

“He seems to be suffering from something that prevents him talking.”

Beeston was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 11.

Callum Thomson, 18, assault

A teenager has made his first appearance at court accused of assaulting two girls aged 14 and 15 by pushing one in the face and hitting the other on the shoulder.Callum Thomson, 18, of Slinger Road, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to three offences of assault.He also denied damaging the wing mirror of a car with a plaster cast he was wearing on his arm.All the offences are alleged to have taken place in between August 6 and 31. Thomson was bailed for trial on November 14.

Darren O’Hara, 41, criminal damage

A man attacked a new car when he objected to a woman questioning the way he treated his dog. Darren O’Hara used a dog chain to batter the bonnet of the two week old Nissan. O’Hara, 41, of Talbot Road,Blackpool admitted criminal damage worth £500 to the car and was sent to Preston Crown Court for sentence. Pam Smith,prosecuting,said thre woman had been driving down Elizabeth Street when a dog ran out in front of her forcing her to brake heavily. Then O’Hara appeared an started to chastise the dog in a way the woman disliked. When she started to talk of O’Hara he lost his temper and started failing her car with with leather and chain lead. Steven Duffy, defending, said what he had done was out of character.