Blackpool: From the courts 10-02-17

Lee Ferguson, 57, assault

A man assaulted his wife as they lay in bed together after an argument about him not going to work.

Lee Ferguson, who had failed to go to his job after three months off sick with alcohol problems and had spent the day drinking, punched and headbutted his wife .

Ferguson, a 57-year-old sugar boiler, formerly of Grasmere Drive, Blackpool, now living at Branstree Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £100 with £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Ferguson and his wife argued, on January 19, and she went upstairs to watch television in bed.

He joined her in bed and told her he was going to punch and kill her.

She tried to hide under the covers but he punched her on the head and arms before headbutting her causing her nose to bleed.

His wife had said she wanted to support him through alcohol rehabilitation and that there may be a reconciliation.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Ferguson had been off sick from work with alcohol issues for three months.

The day of the incident he had been due to return to work but did not do so because he felt ill and during the day drank two-and-a-half litres of cider.

When his wife returned she noticed the clothes she had ironed and put out for him to go to work had not been worn and there was a row. Ferguson said his wife had flown at him first and he had pushed her away.

He added he felt the only way to remove her from his space was to headbutt her.

Here is a round-up of some of Thursday’s cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 09-02-17

Matthew Ainsworth, 23, breaching a restraining order

A man was arrested after being seen in St Annes because he was banned from the area.

Matthew Ainsworth, 23, formerly of Windsor Avenue, South Shore, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said in October 2015 Ainsworth had been put on a restraining order which banned him from entering the Borough of Fylde.

On December 7 Ainsworth was seen in the Tesco store on Kilnhouse Lane, St Annes.

He told police he had not received a copy of the restraining order and had no idea he was not allowed to enter the Borough of Fylde.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had been living in Fylde with a friend because he did not know he was banned from the area.

He had not attempted to contact his former partner who lived in Fylde and had not seen her.

Ainsworth had applied to vary the restraining order so he could enter the Fylde

Mark Weyer, 31, taking a prohibited article into prison, taking a photograph in jail without permission

A man accused of smuggling a mobile phone into Kirkham Prison and taking a picture of an inmate in the jail has made his first appearance at court.

Mark Weyer, a 31-year-old father, of West Cliff Terrace, Preston, faces an offence of taking a prohibited article into the prison and taking a photograph inside the jail without permission.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on October 21 last year when Weyer visited the prison.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn Weyer’s case after he told them he wanted to give instructions to his own lawyer.

Alexander Peebles, 31, criminal damage

A mandescribed as being mercilessly bullied by his girlfriend snapped and kicked her car.

Alexander Peebles said he was often beaten by her but he had been too embarrassed to complain to the police.

Peebles, 31, of Cypress Grove, Layton, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said Peebles and his girlfriend argued about his car which had been impounded on January 17.

He went outside and kicked her car damaging the wing mirrors and denting a door.

Peebles told police his girlfriend owed him money he had given her to retrieve his impounded car.

She had said she would not give him the money and threatened to hit him with an ornament.

Hugh Pond, defending, said Peebles was in poor health and had had a double heart by-pass.

Mr Pond added: “Since forming a relationship with the complainant two to three years ago he has been mercilessly bullied and assaulted by her, but he has been too embarrassed to make a complaint to the police.

“He says she argued at the drop of a hat and if he argued back she would hit him.

“He says the relationship has now ended.”

Gary Skelly, 39, burglary

A career burglar has been jailed for sixteen weeks.

Gary Skelly was arrested after he broke into Bar 19 in Blackpool town centre at 4am.

He climbed a fire escape, broke a window and stole £400 from a till.

But blood he left behind and evidence from CCTV led police to detain the 39 year old from St Leonards Road, Blackpool.

Magistrates heard how Skelly had 50 similar convictions dating back over 20 years and the latest offence meant he was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Brett Chappell ,defending,said that Skelly had rid himself of a heroin problem but was now addicted to alcohol.

As well as the jail term Skelly was ordered to pay the bar £400 compensation for the cash he stole and £200 for the broken window.

Nathan Price, 25, criminal damage

A 25-year-old Marton man has appeared before the town’s magistrates accused of damaging his mother’s caravan.

Nathan Price, of Common Edge Road, was bailed subject to conditions. He faces two allegations of criminal damage to the caravan, possession of a kitchen knife in public and threatening behaviour.

Price’s cases will beheard at Preston Crown Court on March 15.

He was bailed to an address in Wigan and must keep a curfew and report to police daily. He must not enter Blackpool or contact witnesses.