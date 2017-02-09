Blackpool: From the courts 09-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Derek Morris, 56, intimidation

A factory worker accused of intimidating a 12-year-old girl involved in a child sexual exploitation investigation by police has made his first appearance at court.

Derek Morris is alleged to have sent a letter to the girl’s school in Blackpool saying she should drop the the charges or her life would be in danger and also threatening her family.

Morris, 56, of Orme Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to intimidating a victim on November 8 last year.

Morris was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 8.

He must not contact the complainant, her family or her school as conditions of his bail.

Gareth Moore, 26, wounding

A Blackpool man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on a wounding charge.

Gareth Moore, 26, of Kent Road is charged with malicious wounding during an alleged incident over a vibrating washing machine in the flats where they both live.

Moore will appear at the higher court on March 8.

Stephen Coram, 46, breaching a restraining order

A former soldier broke the law by contacting his former girlfriend on a website called Fab Swingers.

Stephen Coram had been put on an order by a court not to communicate with his ex, but soon after being released from prison for breaking that order he contacted her again on the swingers site.

Coram, 46, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to a 28 days curfew from 7am to 7pm and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said Coram had been put on the order not to communicate with his ex in October last year.

He had breached the order three times previously and served two prison sentences.

Coram was released on February 3. His ex was a member of an internet forum called Fab Swingers and on February 4 she received a message from Coram on that site saying: “I need to hear your voice. I love you so much.”

He sent other messages to her in a similar vein.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said as soon as the restraining order had been made Coram’s ex had contacted him and had carried on communicating with him.

She had sent messages saying she loved him and wanted to be with him. Then at times she had rung police saying he was breaking the order.

After being released from prison he had logged onto the swingers site and found messages on the site from his ex asking him to contact her.

He did not do so but she then posted a message saying if he did not contact her she would turn up at his home.

Coram, a former soldier who suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, did not want that so he messaged her and they exchanged mobile phone numbers.

Donna Sawings, 50, assault

A woman accused of assaulting a male police officer was too ill to attend court. Donna Sawings, 50, of Bloomfield Road, South Shore, had her case adjourned.

Daniel Norcross, 26, breaching bail

An official checking if a Kirkham man was keeping his curfew found his electronic tag had been removed from his ankle and put in a bag.

Daniel Norcross, 26, formerly of Poulton Street, Kirkham, now living at the town’s Marsden Street, pleaded guilty to breaching bail between January 26 and February 7.

Blackpool magistrates agreed to release him in on unconditional bail.

Peter Honeyman, 39, behaving in a threatening manner

A defendant was unable to attend court because he was stuck in Spain.

Peter Honeyman’s vehicle had broken down in that country and repairs to it would take several days, magistrates were told.

Honeyman, 39, of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, who is accused of behaving in a threatening manner on January 23 at St Annes, had his case adjourned.

Wayne Holt, 34, possessing cannabis,possessing with intent to supply phenazepam and possessing 814 phenazepam tablets

A Kirkham man facing three charges involving the alleged possession and supply of drugs has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Wayne Holt, 34,of Freckleton Street, Kirkham is charged with possessing cannabis, possessing with intent to supply phenazepam and possessing 814 phenazepam tablets.

Holt elected to have the caes dealt with at the higher court and was bailed by Blackpool Magistrate until March 8.

Scott Mair, 50, theft

A man with a heroin habit targeted three shops in Blackpool to steal from.

Scott Mair, 50, of Claremont Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft and one offence of attempted theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on nine months drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £102 compensation with £85 costs by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said between January 22 and February 6 Mair went into the Co-op, Iceland and Home Bargains stealing meat and coffee valued together at £132. He was caught when he tried to steal some meat from the Co-op.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who used three £10 bags of heroin a week, suffered mobility problems with his legs.

His benefits had lapsed because he needed identification to get a fresh medical appointment but at present he had none.

Over the past five weeks he had relied on the Salvation Army soup kitchen.

He had no money and committed the offences to get cash to pay for his living expenses and his drug use.

Reece McGregor, 18, assault

A teenager has been put on the wanted list.

Reece McGregor, 18, of Alexandra Road, South Shore, who is charged with assaulting a man had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Andrea Hall, 48, driving with excess alcohol

A woman has pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol

Andrea Hall, 48, of Station Road, admitted driving a Corsa on Old Row, Kirkham, while two-and-a-half times over the limit with 215 microgrammes of alcohol in her blood - the legal limit is 80.

Her case was adjourned.