Blackpool: From the courts 09-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Neil Rodgers, 45, shoplifting

A man stole almost £2,000 of goods from shops between January and November last year.

Neil Rodgers took alcohol, toiletries and groceries valued at 1,763 from stores in Blackpool, Poulton, Lancaster, Colne and Clitheroe.

Rodgers, 45, of Aidrie Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to 10 offences of shoplifting.

Defence lawyer, Trevor Colebourne, said a psychiatric report had been prepared on his client.

Rodgers was bailed for reports from the probation service and will be sentenced at a later date.

Sean Morrison, 29, theft

A man stole from a shop and used the money he got from the stolen goods to buy drugs.

Sean Morrison, 29, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 14 days curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £16 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Morrison was seen on CCTV at Iceland taking three packets of meat valued at £16 on October 6 at 10.30am.

When interviewed by police Morrison said the meat had been sold and the money used to buy drugs.

Howard Green, defending, said at the time of the offence Morrison was under stress. His girlfriend had collapsed and was found to have an abscess on her brain for which she had to have surgery.

He had spent all his time at her bedside. His benefits had also been suspended. He now had an appointment with drug rehabilitation specialists.

Wayne Jones, 39. assault

A carpet fitter accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend has appeared at court over the video-link.

Wayne Jones, 39, formerly of Bannister Street, Lytham, now of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to three offences of assault.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, did not ask for bail for his client.

Jones was remanded in custody towards his trial on January 31.

Nicholas Ord, 29, failing to comply with a condition of his bail

A man broke the law by approaching his mother and speaking to her in a Blackpool street.

Nicholas Ord, 29, formerly of Blackpool now living in Brighton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a condition of his bail, Blackpool magistrates agree to rebail him.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ord had been bailed on the condition he did not contact his mother or enter Regent Road.

On January 5 at 1.15pm Ord’s mother was walking along Charnley Road when her son approached her.

He said his bail conditions had been changed and he could now go to her home.

She went into a hairdresser’s and rang a friend who contacted the police.

Ord was arrested nearby at his lawyer’s office.

Peter Cave, defending, told magistrates that Ord said his mother approached him when he was standing outside a friend’s house and said she would take him to his solicitor’s office.

Joshua Griffiths, 19, drug driving

An apprentice roofer was found with three different types of drugs in his body when his car was stopped by police.

Joshua Griffiths had been seen repeatedly speeding and then braking sharply in a Renault Clio on Waterloo Road by officers.

Griffiths, 19, of Crescent Court, Cardigan Place, South Shore, pleaded guilty to three offences of drug driving.

He was sentenced to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 24 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police stopped Griffiths after seeing him driving erratically on November 13 at 1.30am.

His eyes were glazed his pupils dilated and he was unsteady on his feet.

A blood test showed 12 units of cocaine - the legal limit is 10, 522 units of Benzoylecgonine (a derivative of cocaine) - legal limit 50 and 83 units of ketamine - legal limit 20.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had taken cocaine and ketamine about 12 hours before he drove and he did not feel unfit to drive.

He had been watching television with friends and was giving them a lift when he was stopped.

He had relied heavily on his car to get to work on the Poulton Industrial Estate.

Jordan Kinney, 25, drug driving

A man who had only passed his driving test two weeks previously was found with drugs in his body after being stopped by police.

Jordan Kinney was apprehended by officers after they saw him driving an Audi A3 the wrong way down a one-way street in Blackpool.

Kinney, 25, of Beckhill Vale, Leeds, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £120 with £40 costs plus £35 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Paul Quinn, 35, theft

A chronic alcoholic stole a bottle of whisky from Sainsbury’s Talbot Road store.

Paul Quinn, 35, of Overdale Grove, Layton, admitted the theft of the bottle worth £15.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how he had previous convictions or the same sort of offence and was already subject of a probation order.

He was given six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Carl Frost, 30, assault

A man has pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting the same woman on Christmas Day.

Carl Frost, 30, of Saville Road, South Shore, also admitted assaulting another woman last October.

He was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports and will be sentenced at a later date.

Stuart Birrell, 45, theft

A man charged with stealing a computer bag containing £1,130 of equipment from the Ruskin Hotel, Blackpool has had his case adjourned.

Stuart Birrell. 45, of Boothley Road was bailed until February 27.

He admits taking the bag but denies it ever contained the equipment.

George Chapman, 19, criminal damage

A teenager who threw a stone to try to get the attention of his mother of his child broke the pane, Blackpool Magistrates were told.

George Chapman, 19, of Clifton Drive North, St Annes admitted criminal damage worth £60 to the window owned by landlord John Cotton.

Chapman was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 compensation.