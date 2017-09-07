Blackpool: From the courts 07-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jane Baldas, 50, breach of the peace

A woman threw an empty drink can which hit a police officer on the back.

Jane Baldas became argumentative with police and paramedics after her husband called for an ambulance, fearing she had taken too many pain killing tablets.

Baldas, a 50-year-old part-time café worker of Laurel Avenue, Marton, admitted breach of the peace and was bound over in the sum of £200 for six months by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said that on May 23 at 6.15pm two police officers went to Baldas’s address to assist colleagues and paramedics.

Baldas was argumentative and refusing to go to hospital.

An officer tried to calm her down and gave her a drink can to act as an ashtray, which she threw at him.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, took the painkiller Tramadol for a painful spine condition.

The day of the incident she had taken some of her painkillers and drunk some alcohol.

Her husband called an ambulance because he feared she had taken too many tablets.

Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 06-09-17



Amy Watts, 25, assault

A mother-of-two repeatedly punched a woman in the back of the head outside a Blackpool bar.

Amy Watts, aged 25, of Warrenhurst Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to an 18 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £200 compensation to her victim.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said that the victim and Watts met when the defendant was buying alcohol.

Watts then invited the victim back to her flat for a drink but once there another woman turned on the victim.

Several days later on March 26 the victim was walking in front of Ma Kelly’s when Watts ran up behind her and punched her at least four times on the head.

The victim was taken to hospital with a cut and lump on her head.

Watts was given a caution by police on the condition she paid the victim £50 compensation and attended a women’s centre, but she did neither.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said at the time of the offence her client accepted she was drinking more alcohol than she had done previously.

Christoper Nimbley, 36, rape

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of the gang rape of a vulnerable 22-year-old woman which was filmed.

Christopher Nimbley, who also faces a drug conspiracy offences, appeared before magistrates five months after a £5,000 reward was offered by police for information leading to his arrest.

Nimbley, 36, of Wordsworth Street, Liverpool, is charged with raping the woman along with two other men at Blackpool on or about December 6 last year.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman by pouring liquid on her genitals.

Nimbley further faces charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine with others at Blackpool between November 13 last year and February 4 this year.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to all the charges against him. He did not ask for bail for Nimbley.

Nimbley was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 11 for the rape and sexual offence case. He must appear at the same crown court on October 13 when the conspiracy to supply drugs charges will be heard.

Callum Thomson, 18, threatening behaviour

A teenager and his friend acted like drunken yobs and upset customers in a Cleveleys pub.

Callum Thomson, unemployed, aged 18, of Slinger Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to pay £100 compensation to a father in the pub.

Prosecutor Martine Connah told the court that on July 22 about noon a man was having a meal with his young son at The Harvester, North Promenade, when Thomson and another male came in.

They were shouting and swearing and both staff and the father having a meal asked them to stop.

Thomson had to be held back by the father after he approached him swinging his arms.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had been drinking vodka and whisky, accepted his behaviour in the pub had been appalling and would have caused the father to be concerned about his son.

Thomson’s recollection of the incident was limited but he remembered the male he was with kicking off so much he had to be manhandled out by the pub chef.