Blackpool: From the courts 07-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Daniel Christodoulides, 43, assault and stalking

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend on Christmas Eve and then stalking her causing serious alarm and distress has made his first appearance at court.

Daniel Christodoulides, 43, of Queens Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault and denied stalking his partner by phoning and texting her, visiting her home and approaching her in the street numerous times between January 11 and February 3.

He was bailed to April 11 for trial.

The defendant must live at an address in Blackley, Manchester, and not enter Blackpool except for court, appointments with his lawyer and child contact as conditions of his bail.

Here is a round-up of some of Monday’s cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 06-02-17

Mark Powell, 43, theft

A man was tracked down and caught by the owner of the bicycle he stole.

Mark Powell was spotted stealing the machine from outside the Winter Gardens and followed to Cash Convertors where the irate owner put him under citizens arrest.

Powell, 43, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford who told him: “Stealing someone else’s property never solves your own problems.”

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said the owner of a £300 pedal bike saw Powell riding off on the machine on January 18.

The owner followed him to a second-hand shop and apprehended him. Powell admitted he would have sold the bike if he could have got away with it.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said Powell’s benefits money had been suspended. Powell, who had not been in trouble for years, was so broke he headed into the town centre intending to go begging, but saw the unattended bike and took it on the spur of the moment.

Adam Weber, 22, drunk and disorderly

A man kicked violently at his former girlfriend’s front door and made threats to her and a police officer early one morning.

Adam Weber, 22, of Glenwood Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge.

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an address on Furness Avenue where Weber was kicking at his ex’s door on January 17 at 8.30am.

The ex told police Weber was not welcome and police asked him to leave.

He refused and was arrested after making threats.

Steven Townley, defending, said Weber only remembered going out for a drink and then waking up in a police cell.

He had suffered injuries during his arrest including broken ribs and lacerations to his wrists.

Leigh Shaw, 19, drunk and disorderly

A teenage girl who had been drinking was arrested after damaging a shower cubicle and injuring her hand.

Leigh Shaw, 19, formerly of Livingston Road, Blackpool, now living in Romney Avenue, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge. Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police were called to a disturbance at a flat in Livingston Road on October 27 at 11.45pm.

Officers found six drunk people there.

Shaw was said to have had an argument with one of the others and punched a shower door.

She declined an ambulance, then became aggressive and was arrested after swearing at a police officer.

Shaw told the judge: “I don’t remember what happened.

“I have not drunk since that night.

“My friend said I did not punch the shower but slammed it.”

Barry Ellerker, 51, theft

A man twice stole aftershave from the same supermarket in Fleetwood.

Barry Ellerker, a 51-year-old drainage worker, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £90 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ellerker went into the port’s Asda which he was banned from said on July 9.

He took two bottles of aftershave valued at £90 but dropped them and ran off when challenged outside.

The following day he returned to the shop and was stopped after stealing three bottles of aftershave.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time of the offences Ellerker had been battling a heroin addiction.

He had since weaned himself off the drug and got a job.

Serena Walton, 40, assault

A woman pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend when she made her first appearance at court.

Serena Walton, 40, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, had her case adjourned for further inquiries.

She must live at an address on Central Drive, Blackpool, and not enter Spencer Court or contact prosecution witnesses as conditions of her bail.

William Crofts, 40, flytipping

A man accused of fly-tipping rubbish at Blackpool has had a hearing of his case at court.

William Crofts, 40, of Greystoke Court, South Shore, is alleged to have illegally deposited waste on land at Blackpool Coach Services had his case adjourned.

James Bradshaw, 23, drug driving

A security guard was found with two drugs in his body when police pulled over the car he was driving.

James Bradshaw, 23, formerly of Grange Road, Layton, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 120 hours of unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police pulled over Bradshaw’s Corsa on Elizabeth Street after becoming suspicious about his driving on December 11 at 8pm.

A strong smell of cannabis was coming from the car and Bradshaw admitted he had smoked a cannabis joint about 10 minutes previously.

A blood test showed 55 units of cocaine in his body - the limit is 50 and 5.9 units of cannabis - the limit is 2.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had not been a regular user of cocaine but had used cannabis regularly.