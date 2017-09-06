Blackpool: From the courts 06-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Alexander Saxon, 26, drink driving, driving while disqualified

A man was sent to prison for his fourth drink drive offence with the words of a magistrate ringing in his ears.

Chairman of the bench at Blackpool Magistrates court Marilyn Padgett told defendant Alexander Saxon: “You are a stupid, stupid man.

“You continually commit the same offences; drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

“You are a pain. It is time you grew up and learned your lesson. There is no point standing there shaking your head, you are the one going to prison not me.”

She jailed Saxo, 26, of Luton Road, Blackpool for 18 weeks.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that banned driver Saxon had been seen at the wheel of a car in Fleetwood

She said: “He crashed into another vehicle and then drove off.

“He then parked up and a woman witness who was suspicious because she saw a beer can in the seat well took the opportunity to seize the car keys when Saxon had pulled up.”

The court heard how Saxon had been previously jailed for driving offences.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said: “He fled a party where he had been wrongly accused of something and decided to drive off. He has a dreadful driving record.”

Jamie Bolton, 25, assaulting police officers

A man accused of assaulting two police officers was too ill to attend the first hearing of his case a court was told.

Jamie Bolton, 25, of Crossmoor Drive, Bolton, is also alleged to have trespassed on the railway line at Blackpool North Station. Blackpool magistrates bailed him after being told he was suffering from chest pains.

Wayne Talbot, 31, drink driving

A self-employed mechanic was over the alcohol limit when his BMW convertible was stopped by the police.

Wayne Talbot, 31, of St Leonards Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 16 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said that on July 27 at 4.30am police stopped Talbot on Blackpool’s Wilkinson Avenue.

He smelled heavily of drink and a breath test showed 57 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. David Charnley, defending, said his client had been drinking at his partner’s the evening before.

Talbot, who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, had been on his way home when he was stopped by police.

Sharon Haymes, 50, drink driving

A support worker for adults with learning disabilities had been drinking when she clipped a kerb in front of a police patrol.

Sharon Haymes, 50, of Moss Lane, Garstang, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge .

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said late on July 16 police saw Haymes driving a Toyota Yaris on Yeadon Way before entering a roundabout near the slip road to the M55 and clipping the kerb there.

A breath test showed she was almost twice over the limit with 69 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to see a friend who had a pub in Blackpool.

She drank two pints of Guinness but had had nothing to eat.

When driving home she saw the police and panicked.

Haymes had now resigned from her job which had required her to drive a Motability vehicle and had moved to London where her partner could support her.

David Callighan, 62, malicious wounding causing actual bodily harm

A customer pushed a man over in a beer garden – breaking his hip – after a row.

David Callighan, 62, of Tennyson Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding his victim causing him actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said there was an argument between Callighan and his victim in the Kings pub, Fleetwood on April 10 about 7pm.

The men came together arguing three times and on the third occasion Callighan pushed the other man causing him to fall and break his hip.

The prosecutor said that the victim spent time in hospital, contracted pneumonia because of being bed-bound and there were concerns about whether he would walk again.

Callighan was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on October 4..