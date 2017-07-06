Blackpool: From the courts 06-07-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

William Bratby, 38, assault

A woman was kicked and punched by her boyfriend a court was told.

William Bratby, 38, formerly of Haig Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said during an argument on June 19, Bratby’s partner said he punched her on the chest and collar bone, sat on the bed and kicked her and then punched her in the head.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, told magistrates his client said he had pushed his partner out of bed with his foot.

The case was adjourned to September 7 for a hearing where evidence from both prosecution and defence will be heard.

Bratby was bailed on the condition he did not contact the complainant or enter the resort’s Milbourne Street.

Liam Bowsfield, 22, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A banned driver was caught when he went on a mercy mission to help a friend who was at a hospital.

Liam Bowsfield, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was banned from the road for three months and fined £500 with £85 costs plus £50 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police pulled over Bowsfield on June 3 about 2am, as he drove on Kenwyn Avenue, Blackpool.

Bowsfield at first gave a false name. Checks showed he has been banned in January last year for an offence of drink-driving.

David Charnley, defending, said Bowsfield had got a phone call from a friend who was at hospital. The friend was upset and crying so he jumped into another friend’s car, which he had permission to drive, and made the foolish decision to go and get him.

Liam Watton, 26, possession of cocaine and threatening behaviour

A man arrested after a disturbance in Blackpool’s Market Street was found with drugs.

Liam Watton, 26, of Redhall Road, Dudley, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and threatening behaviour.

He was fined £600 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to a group of about 14 males squaring up to each other on May 28 at 2am.

Watton was seen throwing punches at another man in the melee and struggled with an officer when he was arrested.

As he was being searched at the police station he pulled a bag of cocaine out of his pocket and another from his wallet.

David Charnley, defending, told magistrates that his client, who was in Blackpool to celebrate a friend’s birthday, said he only took drugs on special occasions and that the cocaine he had was only for his own use.

Colin Clapp, 31, breach of court order

A notorious beggar breached a Criminal Behaviour Order for the sixth time this year.

Colin Clapp was found in Bank Hey Street which was an area he was banned from.

Clapp, , 31, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching the order.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail suspended for three months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Craig Lavender, told him: “This is the sixth time you have breached the order this year alone. We can not have you repeatedly ignoring the order.”

The court was told that the two-year order was imposed on Clapp in September 2015 after he had been convicted of repeatedly begging.

The order banned him from most of Blackpool town centre and prohibited him from loitering outside shops and businesses asking people for money.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Clapp on June 2 on Bank Hey Street, an area the order banned him from, and arrested him.

Defence lawyer, Peter Cave, said Clapp had been only just inside the prohibited area.

He added: “He had a discussion with a woman who came out of McDonalds. He told her he only had 70p and asked if she could make it up to enough to buy a coffee. This she gladly did.”

Clive Edwards, 40, assault

A man punched his girlfriend twice in the mouth splitting her lip after he had been drinking.

Clive Edwards was under stress because his father had just been diagnosed with terminal throat cancer, the court was told.

Edwards, 40, formerly of Blackpool, now living at Astbury Avenue, Smethwick, Solihull, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £50 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the couple had been to two bars in Blackpool, got a takeaway and returned to the Blackpool address they shared at the time when the incident happened on June 9

About 9pm, Edwards became argumentative and all of suddenly turned round and punched her on the mouth splitting her lip.

As she tried to leave he punched her in the mouth again. The victim then fled to her place of work at the nearby Imperial Hotel.

She later said Edwards was struggling as his dad had just been diagnosed with terminal throat cancer.

She added she did not want a restraining order and wanted to continue her relationship with Edwards.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client conceded he caused the injury when he slapped his partner after having alcohol.

Edwards and his partner had been living together but at present he was living in the Midlands to be near to his father.

Daniel Hilton, 35, failing to provide a breath specimen

A caravaner was arrested after causing a fracas at the Windy Harbour Caravan Park.

Daniel Hilton was seen driving after drinking but refused to take a breath test because he believed that as he was in a caravan park it was not a public road, so he did not have to.

Hilton, 35, of White Carr Avenue, Moston, Manchester, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 50 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were asked to go to Windy Harbour Caravan Park on April 2 at midnight, after a complaint Hilton had been abusive to staff. He was seen driving in the caravan park towards the main gate.