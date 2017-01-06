Blackpool: From the courts 06-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Nigel Wilde, 36, making threats, assault and shoplifting.

A man who threatened to petrol bomb a police station and spat in a woman police civilian officer’s face has been jailed.

During the hearing Nigel Wilde was sent to the cells for contempt after he swore at one presiding magistrate at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court and called him fat.

After being sentenced Wilde, who suffers from Hepatitis C, said that he would not pay compensation to the civilian detention officer in whose face he spat and shouted: “See you later muppets” as he was taken down to begin his jail term.

Wilde, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to making threats, assault and shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 182 days imprisonment and ordered to pay the detention officer £200 compensation with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Stuart Gay, told him: “You degraded a public servant who tried to help you and abused her in that terrible way, knowing you had Hepatitis C.”

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had behavioural difficulties, was at his lowest ebb when he threatened to fire bomb a police station.

Wilde had relapsed back into taking drugs and became upset when he could not see a nurse at the police station. He accepted a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Natalie Boente, 26, possessing crack cocaine

A woman accused of having drugs with intent to supply them and money laundering has made her first appearance at court.

Natalie Boente, 26, formerly of Horncliffe Road, South Shore, now living in Torquay, pleaded not guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply the drug and possessing £1,520 from the proceeds of crime.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Boente was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 1 by Blackpool magistrates.

Zach Bannister, 28, driving with excess alcohol

Strong beer given to a builder by a friend put him over the alcohol limit.

Zach Bannister, 28, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £300 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police followed Bannister as he drove a Kia Sedona along the M55 and stopped him after he left the motorway and motored onto Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh on December 17 at 12.10am.

A breath test showed 40 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said Bannister had been to see a friend who persuaded him to have a glass of beer. After drinking three-quarters of the bottle of beer Bannister checked the bottle and found the alcohol strength of it was high at eight per cent.

He had stopped drinking it straight away and believed he was OK to drive. He had returned home via the motorway because he wanted to clear his car’s engine and police then stopped him.

John Singleton-Hardy, 20, drink driving

A man accused of driving an Audi A3 in Hambleton with excess alcohol has appeared at court.

John Singleton-Hardy, 20, of Turkey Street, Out Rawcliffe, pleaded not guilty to drink driving and had his case adjourned for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

Scott Bertram, 37, breaching community order

A man failed to attend appointments with probation officers because he had no money for bus fares and it was too far to walk.

Scott Bertram, 37, of Braemar Walk, Bispham admitted being in breach of his community order.

Blackpool Magistrates fined him £50.

Peter Moran, prosecuting, said the order was part of Bertram’s licence after being released from prison.

Mark Williams, 48, robbery

A South Shore man has been remanded in charged with a house robbery.

Mark Williams, 48, of Rawcliffe Street is alleged to have broken into a houser on Ivy Avenue and stolen a computer tablet worth £990 and cash valued at £120.

Blackpool Magistrates turned down an application for bail by his lawyer Suzanne Mugford.

Adel Aboulkacem, 33, theft

A man who was desperate for cash to help pay Christmas bills shoplifted at a resort supermarket.

Adel Aboulkacem, 33, of Ashton Road, Blackpool stole whisky and crisps valued at £195 from Morrison’s Squires Gate store.

He was already doing unpaid work for the community for another offence and Blackpool Magistrates decided to add a further 40 hours work to his latest sentence.

Steve Townley, defending, said: “He lives with his partner and their two young children and needed money to pay for Christmas. He is a painter by trade but only gets the odd day’s work.”

Colin Banks, 58, assault

A man poured a drink over his girlfriend and threw a can which hit her on the head, a court was told.

Colin Banks, 58, of Crystal Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Banks poured a drink over his partner and threw a can which hit her on December 12.

Banks had then got a knife and threatened her saying: “I’ll kill you, I’ll do time for you.”

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates that his client denied a lot of what his partner said he had done.

Banks was bailed to March 6 for a Newton hearing at which evidence from both prosecution and defence will be heard. He must not contact the complainant as a condition of his bail.

Lisa Power, 36, theft

A mother-of-three stole because she was struggling to afford Christmas presents for her children after losing her job.

Lisa Power, 36, of Kirkdale Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft and one offence of possessing a pair of pliers for use in theft.

She was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £129 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Power stole two handbags valued at £199 from TK Maxx, Squires Gate Lane on December 5

On December 15 she returned to the store and was caught after stealing another two handbags worth £129.