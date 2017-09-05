Blackpool: From the courts 05-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jack Foster, 20, driving with excess alcohol

A man was twice over the alcohol limit when he crashed his car into a kerb in Thornton Cleveleys at breakfast time.

Jack Foster, aged 20, of Green Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £260 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said on July 30 at 7.50am police were called to Foster’s Ford Fiesta which was abandoned on Victoria Road West where it had hit a kerb on the run up to a roundabout.

Minutes later Foster walked up saying the AA were on their way and that his phone had no charge so he had gone to a coffee shop to call them.

A breath test showed 70 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit .

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and hoped to join the RAF.

The night before Foster had been out and drunk about six pints having his last drink around 12.30am.

He slept at a friend’s home and when he decided to drive the following morning had no idea he was over the limit.

Nikki Carroll, 27, drunk and disorderly

A drunken care worker frightened elderly people when she tried to get into an address.

Nikki Carroll, aged 27, of Grosvenor Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said on August 5 police were called to an address in Blackpool’s Carshalton Street. Carroll was shouting and swearing and trying to get into the address, frightening and intimidating some elderly people inside.

Carroll, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates she had been going through a bad time and had family problems.

Qaiser Hussain, 35, breach of sex offences prevention order

A sex offender who went off the police “radar” for three months has been caught.

Lancashire Police issued a nationwide appeal after 35-year-old Qaiser Hussain disppeared from his address on Hornby Road, Blackpool.

Hussain appeaed in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates Court after being caught in the Denton area of Manchester.

The court heard from defence lawyer Brett Chappell that after his partner died Hussain suffered from depression.

He is the subect of a Sex Offenders Prevention Order which means he must tell policeof any change of address within seven days.

Mr Chappell said:”His partner used to make sure that he kept to the terms of the order but after the partner’s death he went off the rails. He has now got a settled address in Manchester.”

Hussain was given a 12 week jail term suspended for a year.He must also pay £200 costs.

He admitted breaching the sex offenders order.

Victoria Moseley, 35, driving with excess alcohol

A mother-of-two who had been drinking was shopped to police by staff at a football club’s restaurant.

Victoria Moseley was then found by officers to have crashed her Range Rover into traffic lights at Windy Harbour.

Moseley, a 35-year-old business support worker, of Sycamore Drive, Wesham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 40 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Richard Bridges, told her: “Your situation is serious. You have been here before having a previous conviction for drink-driving.”

Prosecutor Martine Connah said on June 25 at 10.45pm police received a called from staff at the AFC Fylde football ground indicating a woman who had been drinking had driven off from the club.

Police found Moseley had crashed at traffic lights. She was on her phone in the back seat. She indicated three other people had been in the car but a police tracker dog called in found no trace of anyone leaving the vehicle.

A blood test showed 136 micrograms of alcohol in her body. She had a previous drink-drive convictions from 2010. When interviewed she said she remembered going to the football club restaurant with her partner, having some food and two lagers. After that she could remember nothing.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had had no intention of driving, but it appeared she had had an argument with her partner and driven off.

Moseley was soon to start a university course.

