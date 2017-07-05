Blackpool: From the courts 05-07-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Daniel Jones, 30, possessing class B drug amphetamine and a bail offence

A man was seen picking up articles from the ground during a melee at an anti-fracking demonstration.

But a sharp eyed police officer saw Daniel Jones place some of the items in his own pockets.

Jones, 30, of the anti-fracking campsite at Whitehills, Blackpool admitted possessing class B drug amphetamine and a bail offence.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge with no separate penalty for the bail act offence by Blackpool Magistrates.

Andrea Fawcett, prosecuting, said the drugs consisted of a small amount for what she said was for personal use.

She said the bail offence was for not turning up for court on Monday-

Adam Bonney, defending, said Jones was an anti-fracking protester who got caught up in a melee and picked up articles which had fallen to the ground.

“He admits finding the drugs and keeping them but it was for a very short time before a police officer who saw what he had done and searched him,” said Mr Bonney.

Jones must also pay £105 court costs.

Shaun Twisleton, 26, fraud

A man offered shoes for sale over the Internet but did not send the goods when people paid.

Shaun Twisleton, 26, of Dodgeons Close, Poulton, pleaded guilty to two offences of fraud, one for £160 and the other for £50.

Twisleton offered shoes for sale on Facebook between October and December last year.

At the time of the offences he was on a suspended prison sentence.

Defence lawyer, David Charnley, said his client had been diagnosed with a serious mental health condition.

He was bailed to appear on August 2 for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Stewart Taylor, 50, assault and threatening behaviour

A man under the influence of the drug Spice and huge quantities of alcohol punched a woman police constable on the jaw.

Stewart Taylor, who at the time was consuming five litres of cider a day, had to be pepper-sprayed by the officer’s colleague so he could be arrested.

Taylor, 50, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour.

He was fined £160 with £30 victims’ surcharge and ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness saw Taylor in Palatine Road on June 1 at 3.20pm. He was swearing shouting and staring at people.

He rounded on a male neighbour who had two small children with him and kept going on about a cardboard box in the street.

The children were scared and the man worried for their safety.

Taylor, who had a pint glass in his hand, also frightened a teenage girl who could not get into her address.

When police arrived Taylor punched out three times and on one occasion caught the woman officer on her jaw and neck.Taylor told police when he was interviewed that he had bought five litres of cider that day from 8am and smoked three joints of Spice.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates that at the time Taylor, who had apologised to the woman police officer, said he was drinking five litres of cider a day and using Spice.

Since the offences he had got help from specialists. He had stopped using drugs and cut his alcohol intake massively.

Leah Ratcliffe, 21, driving with excess alcohol

A new mother was found to be over the alcohol limit in Blackpool at 9am.

Leah Ratcliffe, 21, of Wilford Street, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £245 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police questioned Ratcliffe and she admitted she had been driving a Corsa parked on High Street on May 30 about 9am.

A breath test showed 47 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed she told police she had gone to pick her partner up first from hospital.

They then had an argument and she drove a second time to go and buy a lighter.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been drinking until 2.30am.

She slept and when she woke had a coffee but not breakfast before going to pick-up her partner.

She had learned a valuable lesson about alcohol staying in the system the morning after the night before.

Jacob Callaghan, 21, driving with excess alcohol

A driver who was over the alcohol limit almost crashed into a police car on a roundabout at Freckleton.

An officer was forced to stamp on the brakes and stop as Jacob Callaghan entered the roundabout at speed in his BMW.

Callaghan, a 21-year-old telesales worker, of Greenacres, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £276 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol car went onto a roundabout on Lytham Road, Freckleton, and was forced to stop for Callaghan’s speeding car which almost collided with it on June 1 at 1.20am.

He was stopped and a breath test showed 63 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been drinking the previous day.

The day of the offence he had only drunk two pints of cider and his alcohol reading had staggered him.

Damian Ludlow, 26, drunk and disorderly

A man seen fighting in the street had to be restrained by bar security staff.

Damian Ludlow, 26, of Chatsworth Avenue, Bispham, admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ludlow was ejected from Bar 19 and restrained outside on the floor after being seen fighting on May 28 about 3.30am.

Ludlow said: “I’m sorry.

“I won’t do it again.”

Darren Brown, 48, breaching SOPO

A man accused of breaching a Sex Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being in company with two sisters aged six years and nine years old without the approval of social services or the probation service has appeared at court.

Darren Brown, 48, of Edelston Road, Blackpool, indicated he would plead not guilty to breaching the order.

Brown was bailed for further inquiries into his case.

Callum Blundell, 26, breaching a non-molestation order

A man accused of breaching a non-molestation order by walking in Claremont Court within 100 metres of a victim’s address has been put on the wanted list.

Callum Blundell, 26, of Gorton Street, Blackpool, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.