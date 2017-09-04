Blackpool: From the courts 04-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Luke Benacs, 26, criminal damage

A self-employed bricklayer damaged the wing mirrors of his former girlfriend’s car after accused her of sleeping with someone else.

Luke Benacs then sent his ex a taunting text saying “You have no wing mirrors LMFAO.”

Benacs, 26, of Wesham Hall Close, Wesham, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Benacs was also put on a 12 months restraining order which bans him from communicating with his ex except through solicitors or social services about access to his son and from entering Meadow Crescent, Wesham.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said Benacs and his ex had known each other about 14 years and had a 14-weeks-old son together.

On July 31 at 12.15am Benacs kept texting his ex asking if he could go round to her home. She refused and he accused her of sleeping with someone else. He then sent a text saying she had no wing mirrors. The next morning she found her mirrors had both been damaged.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said since the end of the relationship her client said his ex had not allowed him or his family any contact with his baby son.

Here is Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 01-09-17

Matthew Stericker, 23, assaulting a police officer

A man who worked with young offenders had to be pepper-sprayed by police three times when he became aggressive.

Matthew Stericker was restrained and carried to a police vehicle after pushing an officer in the back.

Stericker, 23, of Eastbank Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to assault on police.

He was fined £65 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who said: “People in public office should not be manhandled like this.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said on August 2 police were called to an incident outside Tesco Express in Blackpool where they saw Stericker and his younger brother who were covered in blood.

Stericker’s brother became very upset as they had called for an ambulance and not police. An officer got hold of the brother and the defendant pushed him in the back sending him flying backwards.

In the fracas which followed Stericker hit and kicked out at officers and had to be pepper-sprayed three times.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had worked with young offenders in a care home, but after he reported the incident with police he was dismissed.

Stericker and his brother had been out for the night and had had a lot to drink. They were walking two women home when the brother was assaulted by a man.

Stericker’s brother became upset at having to wait for the ambulance and when the officer got hold of him the defendant pushed him, for which he apologised.

Normunds Bilnskis, 34, driving excess alcohol

A driver was more than twice over the alcohol limit when he clipped the wing mirror of a police car.

Normunds Bilnskis, a 34-year-old Latvian national who works at a food factory, of Wellington Street, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £310 with £85 costs plus £31 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Martine Connah said on August 5 at 5.40pm two officers were in an unmarked police car on Blackpool’s Osborne Road.

One officer got out and then heard a loud bang. The officers saw a Volvo driven by Bilnskis had collided with the police car wing mirror and damaged it.

Bilnskis pulled his vehicle in front of the police car. A breath test showed 78 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had lived and worked in Britain for the last eight years,

The night before the offence Bilnskis had been at a friend’s and drunk a large amount into the early hours.

He then went home and slept late before decided to drive to a shop and get some food. He clipped the police car wing mirror as he was pulling into the shop.

Andrew Darlington, 36, breaching criminal behaviour order

A defendant was too ill to come to court Blackpool magistrates were told.

Andrew Darlington, 36, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, is charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by walking along Coronation Street – an area he is banned from. He is also accused of stealing three Nike tops and a Nike jacket valued together at £184.

His case was adjourned.