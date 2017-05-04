Blackpool: From the courts 04-05-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Duggan-Fleetwood, 32, assault and damage

Attending his boss’s stag do proved disastrous for a man who hardly ever drank.

Lee Duggan-Fleetwood went to his girlfriend’s afterwards and pushed her and pulled her about, in addition to damaging her property.

He described himself as an 11 on a scale of drunkenness ranging from one to 10.

Duggan-Fleetwood, a 32-year-old removals worker, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and damage.

He was fined £308 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £140 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the defendant’s girlfriend said he arrived at her home at 12.50am on April 17 after a stag do.

He was banging about and being loud so she told him to be quiet because her young son was sleeping and she put her hand over his mouth.

He grabbed her arm and twisted it, shoved her three or four times onto the sofa and pulled her over a side-table.

In the fracas he damaged the table, wardrobe drawers and a bedroom door.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client hardly ever drank because he worked for a removals firm and he drove a 3.5 ton lorry each day.

It had been Duggan-Fleetwood’s boss’s stag do and there had been a long day of drinking.

He was deeply ashamed of what he had done and said he accepted what the complainant had said.

Steven Aspindle, 53, drink-driving

A driver was four-and-a-half times over the alcohol level when he hit two cars in Thornton.

Steven Aspindle, 53, of Tuxbury Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A4 dangerously on Victoria Road East, Station Road and Southdown Drive and driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the offences took place on April 30 at 6.40pm. Aspindle had collided with one car, driven dangerously and then collided with another vehicle.

A breath test showed 159 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Neil Cronin, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had an issue with alcohol. He had been working with alcohol rehabilitation specialists for two years.

Aspindle was bailed for pre-sentence reports and banned from driving in the meantime by magistrates.

Nathan Taylor, 33 and Jesus Phipps-Corrigan, 24, supply of crack cocaine and heroin

Two men accused of being concerned in dealing drugs at Blackpool have made their first appearance at court.

Nathan Taylor, 33, and Jesus Phipps-Corrigan, 24, both of Ashfield Road, Altrincham, are each charged with being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on April 30.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court. The defendants indicated that they would plead not guilty to the offences.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 31.

They must not enter the Fylde Coast apart from pre arranged appointments with their lawyers.

Darah Montgomery, 28, assault

A man accused of punching his mother in the thigh and slapping her leg as she lay on her bed has made his first appearance at court.

Darah Montgomery, 28, of Charles Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on April 26 at the home Montgomery and his mother shared.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Montgomery.

Montgomery was refused bail and remanded in custody by Blackpool magistrates.

James Buchan, 32, aggravated car theft

A man alleged to have caused £7,000 damage in a road collision has had court proceedings against him delayed.

Magistrates adjourned JamesBuchan’s case until May 10.

Buchan, 32, of Lancaster Road, Marton, is charged with the aggravated taking of a Mercedes car and being involved in an accident with a Vauxhall vehicle on Marton Drive.

He is said to have caused £5,000 damage to the Mercedes and £2,000 damage to the other vehicle and a brick wall.

Joshua Harrison, 25, assault, theft and criminal damage

A man accused of throwing his girlfriend on a hotel bed and punching her while they were on a seaside break has made his first appearance at court.

Joshua Harrison, a 25-year-old delivery driver, of Cromwell Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is charged with assaulting his partner, stealing cash and a bank card valued together at £120 from her and destroying her £670 mobile phone.

He is also accused of causing damage put at £150 at The Grand Beach Hotel, Blackpool, by punching a wall.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on April 30 at the hotel.

Harrison was bailed by magistrates and must not contact the complainant or enter Ribbleton Hall Drive, Preston, as conditions of bail.

Andrew Phillips, 18, breach of community order

A teenager found himself back in custody after he failed to keep in touch with his probation officer.

Andrew Phillips, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a community order.

He was sentenced to do an extra 10 hours unpaid work for the community by magistrates.

Peter Moran, prosecuting for the probation service, said in January Phillips was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community for an offence of harassment.

He attended only his induction appointment and then told his probation officer he had no permanent address and was staying with friends. His probation officer said he had a poor attitude towards the order.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had been arrested and spent most of the morning in the cells. It had been a short sharp shock to Phillips and he realised he must go to appointments.

Lynette Simon, 52, breach of disqualification order

A woman accused of breaching a court ban on her keeping dogs has had a hearing of her case at court.

Lynette Simon, 52, of Barnfield, Meadow View, Great Plumpton, was not present in the courtroom, but her lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to breaching a disqualification from keeping a dog.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between March 4 and 15.

Simon’s case was adjourned.