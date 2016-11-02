Blackpool: From the courts 02-11-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from November 1.

Peteris Uzulans, 45, driving with excess alcohol

A builder was almost three times over the alcohol limit when he was pulled over in Kirkham by police on a Sunday afternoon.

Peteris Uzulans, 45, of Nookwood Cottage, Blackpool Road, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

The court proceedings were relayed to him in Latvian by an interpreter.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said police stopped Uzulans as he drove a Honda Accord on Freckleton Road, Kirkham, on September 25 at 4pm.

A breath test showed 95 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. Uzulans had a previous conviction for being drunk in charge of a car in 2014.

Through the interpreter, Uzulans said he had drunk a lot of alcohol the previous evening but believed when he went to pick up the car the next day he was not over the limit.

A driving ban would have a massive impact on his life as his daughter lived in another town and he had to drive in his job building Latvian log cabins.

Uzulans was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 10 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the Probation Service, banned from driving for two years, fined £100 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Simon Cooke, 44, two charges of possessing a blade in public

A martial arts enthusiast stopped after police saw him searching in a skip was found with two knives when he was searched.

Simon Cooke, who had a butterfly knife and a lock-knife on him, had a previous conviction for having a Samurai sword in public.

Cooke, a carer, 44, of Anderson Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to six months’ prison suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work for the community and told to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates, who ordered the destruction of the knives.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told him: “Carrying knives is a very serious matter and we have to send that message out.”

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police saw Cooke removing items from a skip on Rydal Avenue on July 7 at 12.10am. Officers questioned him and found the two knives, one in a wallet, the other in his rucksack.

When interviewed, Cooke said he had bought both knives from a young man for £7 and he had forgotten he had them on him. He added he used to do martial arts and was interested in such weapons, but he had bought them to prevent them being sold to youths and someone being harmed.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been looking for abandoned tools in the skip. Neither of the knives had been on view and there was nothing dangerous about the circumstances in which they were found.

Cooke had not been arrested at the scene, but asked to attend the police station voluntarily for an interview, which he did.

Craig Connell, 33, restraining order lifted

A woman who was the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her boyfriend but pleaded with a court to be able to see him again has got her wish – despite warnings from probation officers.

The woman asked the court to lift the restraining order on Craig Connell, 33, of Redbank Road, Bispham, which bans him from contacting her and going to her home or workplace.

She added that at the time of the domestic abuse incident they had both had a lot to drink.

She told magistrates: “I love him. I am so down. It’s making me so unhappy not to be able to see him.”

Blackpool magistrates agreed to lift the restraining order against Connell after hearing from the police and probation service.

A spokesman for the Probation Service, said Connell had previously breached the restraining order and been sentenced to 14 weeks’ prison. He was now out of jail on licence.

The spokesman said: “He has a history of violence against the public and partners.

“He is currently assessed as posing a high risk of harm to Ms Ramsay, the police and any new partner who may come into his life in the future.

“His officer is aware he has been in touch with Ms Ramsay. He has previously been deceitful about his relationship with Ms Ramsay and the contact he has been having with her.”

Michael Hufton, 58, breach of the peace

A man was arrested after he refused to leave the home he had lived in for the past six years.

Michael Hufton, 58, of Ellisland, Marton, admitted breach of the peace.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police got a call from Hufton’s girlfriend saying their relationship had ended and she had asked him to leave her home but he had refused in the early hours of October 31.

A police officer spent hal an hour trying to persuade Hufton to leave. His girlfriend even gave him £30 for a bed-and-breakfast but he threw the money on the floor, the court heard.

Steven Townley, defending, said Hufton, who had lived at the address for six years and contributed to the household, had nowhere else to go.

Hufton was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months by magistrates.

Joanne Humphries, 36, theft

A grieving woman whose partner died at the end of last year was caught stealing perfume.

Joanne Humphries had been unable to cope with her bereavement and had started taking crack cocaine, a court heard.

Humphries, 36, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft of perfume valued at £166 from TK Maxx.

She was sentenced to 14 days’ prison suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told her: “You have a horrendous record of previous convictions. You are a thief and go out to steal.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Humphries was spotted on CCTV stealing the perfume at TK Maxx on October 2 at 11am.

When interviewed by police, Humphries said she intended to steal so she could buy drugs. She had numerous previous convictions for similar thefts.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Humphries, who had been scheduled to go to college, found it hard to cope after the death of her long-time partner from a drug overdose at the latter part of last year.

She had started to use crack cocaine – a drug she had never taken before. Humphries had not received the documentation telling her her court date. She missed it, was arrested and had spent two nights in custody.