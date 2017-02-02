Blackpool: From the courts 02-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Christopher Waring, 34, possessing a knife in public

A man causing a disturbance in the street had cut himself with a knife.

Christopher Waring, who had to be warned by police that a stun gun would be used on him if he did not behave, was found with a knife in his pocket.

Waring, 34, of Bute Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks jail suspended for 12 months with 40 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police were called to a disturbance on Alfred Street on January 12 at 1.20am. Officers saw Waring throw off his coat and T-shirt.

Waring was bare-chested and causing a fracas so police targeted him with a stun gun and warned him it would be used if he did not behave.

When arrested police saw he had a deep cut in his arm and a knife was found in one of his pockets. He said he was suffering from mental health problems and needed treatment.

John McLaren, defending, said his client had been self-harming at his partner’s flat so the police were called. There was no-one else in the street at the time of the incident and Waring had not produced the knife, but kept it in his pocket.

Here is a round-up of some of Monday’s cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 31-01-17

Adel Aboulkacem, 33, theft

A father-of-two turned to crime because he was in financial difficulties and feared being deported.

Adel Aboulkacem, a 33-year-old takeaway boss, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

At the time of the offence he was in breach of a suspended prison sentence order imposed for shoplifting and three community orders imposed by magistrates.

He was sentenced to his suspended prison sentence being extended by six months, put on a seven weeks curfew on Sundays and Mondays from 8pm and 8am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Elaine Woods, said: “You have only committed offences since December, but you have been on a bit of a spree.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Aboulkacem was detained outside the resort’s TK Maxx on January 28 after stealing a £79 jacket from the store.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client’s visa runs out at the end of February and he was in financial difficulties. He had a tax bill to pay and it would cost him money to renew his visa. He feared he would be deported if he could not pay.

Kyle Bee, 18, assault, making a bomb threat and drunk and disorderly

A drunken teenager threatened to firebomb a neighbour’s home as he fought with police trying to arrest him.

Kyle Bee first assaulted a woman police officer who had to call for reinforcements and during the fight to arrest him he repeatedly kicked and punched out at police.

Bee, 18, of Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault, making a threat to firebomb property, being drunk and disorderly.

Bee was remanded in custody to appear on March 1 at Preston Crown Court for sentence by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a report Bee was swearing and shouting in the streets of Fleetwood, in the early hours of January 27.

A woman police officer saw him and Bee raised his hands and ran at her. As she attempted to arrest him he kicked out at her with both feet and punched out at her arm.

Reinforcements arrived and Bee was so violent he had to be put in leg restraints and eventually a head-guard. Bee shouted at a woman neighbour whose son had help police restrain him: “You just wait until I get out. I’m going to firebomb your house and it will go up in flames.”

The neighbour told police there had been numerous problems with Bee over the years. She believed he would set fire to her house and there were two grandchildren there.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client’s threat to firebomb the neighbour’s home was an idle one made while he was drunk.

Steven Coram, 46, breach of restraining order

A former Royal Marine broke the law for the fourth time when he contacted his former girlfriend.

Steven Coram, 46, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He had breached the order on three previous occasions.

He was sentenced to 14 days jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Coram was put on a two-year restraining order in October last year, which banned him from contacting his ex.

The couple had been in a relationship for two months and Coram’s ex admitted she had contact him after the restraining order was imposed because she was concerned about him.

On January 27 he phoned her. He said he was extremely drunk and he was going to walk into the sea and kill himself. They met up but there was an argument and Coram tried to stop her driving off and attempted to get in her car.

After this he tried to contact her on 18 occasions by phoned her and leaving voicemails.

Coram had said that since he had come out of prison for breaching the restraining order his former girlfriend had been constantly contacting him, so he would breach the order again. The defence added: “The defendant is a former soldier and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

Peter Casey, 24, breach of suspended sentence

A pier worker who repeatedly broke court orders has been jailed.

Peter Casey, 24, of Lindsay Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence order. He was sentenced to four weeks jail.

The court was told that Casey had breached a community order which had been imposed on him after he broke two non-molestation orders not to contact a person.

He was then put on a 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He breached that and the length his prison term was suspended for was extended to 24 months. In addition he was ordered to do 215 hours work for the community.

Casey had failed to keep in touch with his probation officer and missed appointments. He had also done only 56-and-a-half hours of his payback work.

Casey’s defence said the defendant and his partner had a two year old child with another baby on the way. He had been taking casual work and had worked as an odd job man on one of the piers to try and bring money in for his family.

He had also done one year of a three year course in art at Blackpool and The Fylde College. In between work and studying he had missed appointments with his probation officer and unpaid work assignments.