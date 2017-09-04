Arson investigation after moped fire in Blackpool

An investigation has been launched after firefighters fought a moped fire near to the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool, say fire services.

Crews from Blackpool were called out to the scene on Princess Parade at around 1.50am on September 4.

Firefighters arrived to find a moped "well alight".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a small fire near to the Metropole Hotel.

"We arrived to find a moped well alight and used a hose reel to extinguish it.

"We are treating the fire as suspicious and have launched an investigation."

Nobody was injured during the incident.