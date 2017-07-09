Arrests made after woman left with serious head injuries

Police are investigating after a woman suffered a serious head injury in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called at shortly before 11pm on Saturday to a report of an altercation between two women in the street on Horsebridge Road.

The victim, 49, suffered a serious head injury and is currently in the Royal Preston Hospital where her condition is described as poorly.

A 32 year old woman from Blackpool was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries in the Horsebridge Road area and part of the road remains closed for investigative work. We would advise people to avoid the area if they can.

Detective Inspector Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident has resulted in a woman suffering very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone with any knowledge of what happened or who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1750 of July 8th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.