APPEAL: Police 'increasingly concerned' after boy goes missing for nearly a week

Police are becoming increasingly concerned after a 15-year-old boy from Blackpool went missing nearly a week ago.

Lee Dainty, of St Leonard’s Road, was last seen around midday on Wednesday, April 19 in Gloucester Avenue, Accrington, say police.



He is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey Nike jogging top, grey Nike jogging pants and black trainers at the time he disappeared. Lee has a tattoo on his left forearm with the word ‘Skye’.

Police are now appealing for information.



PC Michael Davis, of Lancashire Police, said: “Lee has been missing for several days now and we are becoming concerned for his welfare.



“While Lee is from the Blackpool area, he went missing in Accrington. We would appeal to anyone with information leading to his whereabouts to contact police.



“Furthermore, if Lee sees this appeal, I would urge him to make contact with us immediately.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0772 of April 19.