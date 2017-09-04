APPEAL: Man missing in Blackpool Town Centre

A 20-year-old man is missing in Blackpool town centre, say police.

Liam Watmough was last seen in the Talbot Road area wearing blue jeans, a Grey hooded top with a dark Blue coat over the top. He was also carrying a green plastic bag.

He is described as a White male, short Brown hair, medium build.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you have any sightings or information as to his whereabouts please contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote log reference LC-20170903-0869.