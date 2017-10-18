Appeal after boy, 15, goes missing

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from Blackpool, say police.

Kiah Harrison has not been seen since Monday October 16 when he went missing from the "Blackpool South" area.

A spokesman for the police said: "Kiah is not from the Blackpool area and has not been seen since Monday.

"He is described as 6ft tall, slim build with short mousey straight hair.

"He was last seen wearing a North Face Navy blue tracksuit top and North Face blue tracksuit bottoms. He has a grey woollen hat with a black waterproof jacket and black nike trainers.

"If anyone has seen him or has information about his then please contact Lancashire Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quotinglog reference LC-20171016-1678.