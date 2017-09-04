Anti fracking protester successfully gets bail terms changed

An anti fracking protester successfully asked a court to change her bail terms – so that she can carry on cooking.

Sixty-seven-year-old former trauma nurse Barbara Cookson’s bail conditions meant she was barred from entering one of the main protest camps at Westby, near Blackpool.

I am the vegan cook. I know all the recipes

She went to court to have the boundary changed stating: “I am the vegan cook. I know all the recipes.

“The vegans need my food at the camp.”

Blackpool Magistrates agreed to move the bail boundary pending the outcome of her trial for obstructing the highway, specifically the A583.