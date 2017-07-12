Crews called to 'persons reported' fire in Blackpool

People were feared trapped in a burning building after a fire took hold at a Blackpool property, say fire services.

Neighbours notified emergency services after they heard a smoke alarm sounding and spotted blinds on the top floor of the property on fire, fire crews said.

Three engines from South Shore and Blackpool attended the blaze at the terraced property on Ashton Road at around 9pm.

A spokesman said: "We were forced to gain entry by breaking down the door.

"Once inside, we realised that the property was empty and there was no furniture in the premises.

"We used four breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

"Thankfully nobody was inside the property."

Nobody was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.