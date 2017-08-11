Crews battle fire at Poulton Industrial Park

More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene of a major fire at Poulton Industrial Park, say fire services.

Six crews from across the county attended the blaze at a skip hire company at around 11.30pm on August 10.

The fire started in six skips which were all said to be "well alight" when firefighters arrived.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called by someone who was working at the yard.

"The fire was well established and there was quite a bit of smoke about when we arrived.

"We wore breathing apparatus and four water jets to bring it under control.

"The fire was thankfully contained in the skips.

"Resources were scaled back at around 3am but crews remain at the scene."

An investigation is due to take place to establish the cause.

Nobody was injured during the fire.