Couple taken to hospital after car smashes into lamppost

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after their red Mercedes crashed into a lamppost, say police.

Emergency services attended the crash which happened at the junction of Jenny Lane and Old House Lane, Blackpool at around 8pm on April 6.

The woman, who complained of "neck" and "back" pain, was thought to have possible spinal injuries.

Fire crews assisted paramedics by sliding the patient onto a spinal board but were not required to cut the car, say fire services.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to an accident on Jenny Lane yesterday evening. A female passenger appeared to be in shock and was complaining about back and neck pain. Both the man and the woman were taken to hospital."

The couple were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.