Councillor’s resignation may lead to by-election

A long-serving parish councillor has resigned from Catterall Parish Council.

John Houghton, who served a parish councillor for several decades, and who ran a model shop on Park Hill Road, Garstang for many years, lives in Garstang Road, Catterall.

Details regarding the background to his resignation have not been made public.

There will be a formal announcement of the vacancy, which will give voters the opportunity to request a by-election.

If there is no request for a by-election the vacant seat on the council will be subject to a co-option.

Anyone interested in the position will be invited to apply to the council.

The next meeting of Catterall Parish Council will be August 1 at the village hall in Garstang Road.

